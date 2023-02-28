AMESBURY — To help students put on their own newscasts, teachers sought the help of a professional.
Reporter and anchor Glenn Jones of NBC Boston and New England Cable News visited Amesbury Elementary School on Monday to help fourth-grade students prepare for their latest STEM Week Challenge.
STEM – an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – has been a part of school curricula for years and seen a recent spike in popularity.
School STEM coach Jennifer Donais said students were tasked with creating their own newscasts based on what they learned in class as part of their latest STEM Challenge. Literacy coach Lisa Dupree helped merge the students’ science module on natural disasters with their English language arts module on extreme settings.
Students gathered in fourth-grade teacher Meghan Elliott’s classroom to meet with Jones, who provided tips and lessons before showing them video of two stories on which he recently worked.
Elliott she was very happy with how the visit went.
“He did a really good job teaching the students how to present on camera,” Elliott said.
Fourth-grader Nathan Githira said it was cool meeting Jones and watching his work made him feel less nervous about presenting his own newscast.
“Without the videos I would just be confused about how to do it, but watching those videos was really helpful,” he said.
Fellow student Sophia Brown said Jones was very helpful and answered all of her questions. She shared her biggest takeaway about producing a newscast.
“You need to make sure that you’re telling the truth and being honest,” she said.
Donais laid out the timeline students will be looking at for their newscasts.
“So they are going be working on their scripts today and tomorrow and then starting Wednesday, Bruce McBrien and Russ Monroe are going to be here and I’m going be a helping hand,” she said. “We will be videotaping them with the real cameras, the green screen, the mics, and we hope to finish by the end of the week, but we are not sure with the snowstorm.”
She said they are still working out how they will handle the final showcase.
“Me and Lisa Dupree are going to meet to figure out what the end of the unit showcase should be with the videos,” Donaid said. “And Glenn Jones actually just told me he wants to come back for the showcase because he wants to see the videos.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
