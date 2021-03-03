ROWLEY – Town Clerk Susan G . Hazen said this week the 2021 street list / census forms were sent to residents and are now due.
She said she hopes to be able to complete collecting all the information by mid-March and asks residents sign and return the forms. She also noted that anyone who wants to change their voter registration must contact the clerk's office for more details.
In other news, Hazen said 2021/22 Shellfish License Applications are now being accepted, with the shellfish constable starting to process them on or about March 15. Applicants should include a self-addressed stamped envelope with their applications. All applications for commercial permits must be received by the clerk's office by March 31.
Dog license renewals for 2021 also are being accepted. Residents can go to the town's website at TownofRowley.net for online payment options.
In local election news, the annual Town Election is scheduled Tuesday, May 11, with voting from noon to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall, 202 Main St.
The last day to pick up nomination papers is noon, Friday, March 19 and the last day to submit those papers, with a minimum of 33 certified signatures of registered voters, is Tuesday, March 23 at 5 p.m.
The following offices will be listed on the ballot:
-- One 3-year term on the Board of Selectmen. Incumbent Cliff Pierce has taken out papers.
-- One 3-year term as moderator. Papers have been taken out by Thomas Amoroso of 35 Green Needle Lane.
-- One 3-year term as town clerk. Papers have been taken out by Catherine McClenaghan of 8 Longmeadow Drive, and Jacqueline Thistlewood of 63 Central St.
-- One 3-year term as highway surveyor. Incumbent Patrick Snow has taken out papers.
-- One 3-year term as assessor. Papers have been taken out by incumbent Jami Snow.
-- One 5-year term on the Planning Board. Incumbent David Jaquith has taken out nomination papers.
-- One 5-year term on the Rowley Housing Authority. Papers have been taken out by incumbent Kathy Olmsted.
-- One 3-year term on the Municipal Light Department. Papers have been taken out by Michael Correale of 264 Dodge Road.
-- One 3-year term on the Municipal Water Department. Papers have been taken out by incumbent John Manning.
-- One 3-year term on the Cemetery Commission.
-- One 3-year term on the Shellfish Commission.
-- Three 3-year terms on the Library Trustees.
-- One 3-year term on the Triton Regional School District Committee. Greg McDonough of 90 Weldon Farm Road has taken out papers.
-- One 2-year unexpired term on the Triton Regional School Committee created by the resignation of current School Committee member Tina Tzortzis.
Town Clerk Susan G. Hazen, Moderator Joan C. Petersen and Cemetery Commissioner David Petersen have announced they will not be seeking re-election in May.
As of Feb. 2, the only nomination papers that have been returned are from Catie McClenaghan’s for the town clerk’s position.
No one has taken out papers for the Cemetery Commission, Shellfish Commission, any of the three seats on the Library Trustees, and the 2-year unexpired term on the School Committee.
Hazen said that at this time, the state has not extended the legislation which would extend the no-fault vote-by-mail option through June 30, so the only option available is the traditional absentee ballot. Applications are available at townofrowley.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.