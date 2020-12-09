NEWBURYPORT – Registration is now open for Dementia Dialogs at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Dementia Dialogues is a virtual (online) monthly discussion group on Zoom for anyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia.
Kathy Kodwyck will be leading this group. She has an extensive background in social services, and has worked for the past eight years exclusively with those living with dementia. She is a certified trainer in person centered dementia care through The Alzheimer’s Association and has a degree in occupational therapy. She is able to offer advice, tips, and help with resources for those who are in need.
This is also a resource sharing group, enabling people who live or care for people with dementia to share resources and information with each other. People can register online via the library event calendar ( https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/ ) or by calling 978-465-4428 x242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.