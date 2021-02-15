NEWBURYPORT – Valentines to historic houses made by the Next Generation Preservationists of the Newburyport Preservation Trust were delivered on a chilly night on Saturday in the hopes of surprising some lucky homeowners on Sunday morning.
This is the third year that Newburyport High School students interning with the Preservation Trust have made and hung the cards on Valentine's eve on doors around the city, to highlight historic homes. Because of the pandemic, which prevented the students from gathering to make the cards together, all the cards had to be made by one of the Newburyport High Schoo seniors and delivered by an anonymous masked helper who set out late at night to hang the cards on the doors of the houses selected by the interns.
The students especially wanted to show their appreciation for smaller houses like one on Bromfield Street.
