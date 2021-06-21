NEWBURYPORT – Storm Surge will host its second Speaker Series program June 29 at 7 p.m. at Cashman Park.
Stephen Young, a professor at Salem State University, and Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association, will share the podium for a presentation titled “Our Weather Extremes: Flooding and Drought.”
Panelists Jon-Eric White, Newburyport city engineer, and resident Bill Mullen will join Young and Castonguay for questions from the audience.
The presentation is part of a series that places special emphasis on the issues and ideas presented in Newburyport’s 2020 Climate Resiliency Plan. The presentation will focus on how shifting weather patterns, heavy rains and frequent drought will create challenges for local infrastructure and draw on local communities’ resources.
Young, a professor in the geography and sustainability department at Salem State, uses remote sensing (satellite imaging) to analyze climate change and deforestation.
During the April and May king tides, Young and his students took drone photos and video footage in Newburyport and Newbury. He will discuss how various geospatial technologies can help predict future high tides influenced by sea level rise and how they will change local geography.
Castonguay advocates for the Ipswich, Parker, and Essex rivers, which are each suffering from the consequences of human activity and climate change. He will discuss the causes and implications of drought in this area and the changes planned for water regulation at the state and local levels.
Storm Surge asks community members to register in advance for the event at www.storm-surge.org. By registering, people will be informed in the event of a venue or rain date change.
The Newburyport Parks Department is co-sponsoring this and other monthly Speaker Series events this summer. Those attending should bring a chair or a blanket.
The rain date is June 30 at 7 p.m. in Cashman Park.
