NEWBURYPORT — In preparation for hurricane season, the Fire Department encourages residents to take precautions if there is a serious storm.
Gov. Charlie Baker proclaimed July 13-18 as Hurricane Preparedness Week and is emphasizing the importance of staying safe during storms. Even if severe weather does not directly hit Massachusetts, the state is still at risk of feeling a storm’s impact.
The Atlantic hurricane season began June 1 and ends Nov. 30. Historically, hurricanes and tropical storms in August and September have had the greatest impact on New England communities.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an above-normal hurricane season this year that would produce 13 to 19 storms.
“Newburyport residents should remain prepared for an emergency and should take into account the COVID-19 pandemic when making preparations," Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said. "Items such as disinfectants and cloth masks should be readily available in the event of severe weather."
While continuing to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency remains committed to ensuring the state is prepared for other disasters, including hurricanes and tropical storms.
MEMA offers several safety tips for residents if there is a hurricane or tropical storm in the area:
¢ Stay informed by signing up for emergency alerts.
¢ Know your zone. Massachusetts has defined hurricane evacuation zones for areas of the state at risk for storm surge flooding.
¢ Develop a family emergency plan by establishing meeting locations, creating an emergency contact plan, planning how to evacuate and learning how to shelter in place. Practice the plan with the entire family, and make sure the plan accounts for people who have access needs, seniors, children and pets.
¢ Acquaint yourself with the emergency plans at places where your family spends considerable time, such as the workplace or your children’s school.
¢ Assemble an emergency kit. Be sure to include cleaning, soap and disinfectant supplies that be can used on the go (tissues, hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol and disinfection wipes). Ensure that you have cloth face coverings, such as masks and scarves, for everyone in the household who can wear one safely.
¢ Consider purchasing a generator.
¢ Take photos or videos of possessions to create a record for insurance purposes.
¢ Prepare your home if a storm is coming by securing outdoor objects, clearing rain gutters, covering windows with shutters or plywood (do not use tape), turn off propane tanks not being used, elevate items in the basement in case of flooding, check your sump pump, unplug sensitive electronic equipment, clear nearby catch basins, park vehicles in areas that are unlikely to flood, and remove any boats from the water.
¢ Do not go out during a hurricane or tropical storm if possible.
Additional information on preparing for a disaster amid COVID-19 can be found on FEMA's website and the American Red Cross website.
