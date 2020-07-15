In a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and New Hampshire on Monday, Manchester has agreed to implement an estimated $231 million, 20-year plan to significantly reduce combined sewer overflows into the Merrimack River and its connecting waterways.
The settlement follows allegations that the city violated Section 301 of the Clean Water Act and the terms and conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by releasing sewage with more pollutants than permitted under state water quality standards, an EPA press release noted.
Under the agreement, Manchester will add CSO abatement controls and upgrades to its wastewater treatment facilities. By doing this, the city is expected to reduce its total annual combined sewer overflow volume into the Merrimack by about 74%, or from approximately 280 million gallons to 73 million gallons, the EPA said.
In addition, Manchester will disconnect Cemetery Brook, the largest of five connected brooks, from its combined sewer system, and construct a 2.5-mile drain from Mammoth Road to the Merrimack River.
It will also construct a new drain and sewer separation in the Christian Brook drainage basin, which removes the third-largest brook from the wastewater collection system, the EPA said.
"I think a lot of our outreach and advocacy around this issue is part of what's putting pressure on cities to hasten the pace of this work," Matthew Thorne, executive director of the Merrimack River Watershed Council, said in response to the settlement.
Thorne acknowledged Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig for her "willingness to take on this issue" and said his organization is "definitely happy" with the agreement.
"We don't think it's fast enough," he added. "I mean 20 years is too long to be dumping sewage in the river, and that's only a 74% reduction."
With that in mind, Thorne said the Watershed Council has been advocating for more federal funding to speed up projects like this.
"Yes, we're happy and think it's great news, but it needs to happen faster," he said.
The Watershed Council is working to track CSOs in terms of volume of discharge, the rate at which the sewage in the river travels, and when certain stretches of the river are most heavily polluted. The organization plans to work in tandem with the pilot electronic notification system set to launch in Newburyport later this summer.
As part of the settlement, Manchester is required to create a CSO discharge monitoring and notification system. Thorne said he is particularly interested in seeing how detailed this system would be, how often people will be notified, and how soon the program will be implemented.
Manchester releases its CSO data once a year, making it difficult for advocates such as the Watershed Council to inform the public when it is safe to swim in the river. The new program would include direct measurement of all discharges from six CSO outfalls estimated to be more than 99% of the city's total CSO discharge volumes, according to the EPA.
"Pollution in the Merrimack River, including discharge from combined sewer overflows, remains a significant challenge, and I am very grateful for New Hampshire's attention to the issue and commitment to identifying sustainable solutions," said state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen.
On Twitter, state Reps. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, tweeted their support, each calling this "great news."
The proposed consent decree is subject to a 30-day public comment period and court approval after it is published in the Federal Register. It will be available for viewing at www.justice.gov/enrd/consent-decrees.
