SALISBURY — A hazardous operator call Wednesday evening that originated on Interstate 95 near the state line ended with a multivehicle crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and a Portsmouth man charged with driving while intoxicated.
Joseph Noone, 32, was also charged with reckless operation, reckless conduct, operating after suspension and speeding, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Following the crash, Noone was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with minor injuries and released on personal recognizance. He is to be summoned to Rockingham Superior Court on a date to be determined.
State police said members of Troop A were notified about 6 p.m. of a hazardous driver traveling north from the Massachusetts state line.
A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was reported by another motorist to have rear-end damage and was swerving as it nearly caused a collision.
As troopers began to search for the vehicle, it was spotted traveling north and clocked at 113 mph.
While troopers began to close the distance between themselves and Noone, he left the highway near the Portsmouth traffic circle. Noone collided with a 2015 Scion TC and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. Neither driver was injured.
After striking the two vehicles, Noone continued into the center median of the traffic circle and struck a tree.
State police were assisted by the Portsmouth Police and Fire departments.
