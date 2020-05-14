NH hair salons, retailers reopen with restrictions

SEABROOK — Hair salons, barbershops and retail stores began reopening Monday with limited services and restrictions on the number of people allowed in their buildings.
Shear Illusions, for example, is only allowing two stylists and two clients at a time inside its hair studio at 6 Smiths Lane.
Clients must call to make an appointment first and when they arrive, they must wait in their vehicles until given permission to enter the building. Stylists will check clients’ temperature and ask some health questions before letting them in the door.
In adhering to guidance provided by the state, employees and customers must wear masks at all times and have access to hand sanitizer. Stylists are not allowed to use blow dryers or hood dryers.
“It’s different, but we’ve been pretty busy,” said Jessica Brown, owner of Shear Illusions.
The past several weeks have been “tough,” Brown said, adding that she was able to receive unemployment benefits and any other state funding.
“It’s good to be back, but it’s a little stressful,” Brown said of the guidelines to be followed.
The hair studio usually has five stylists, two of whom are part time. Brown is allowing her employees to choose what they are comfortable with in terms of hours. At least one stylist is holding off on taking appointments for health and safety reasons, she said.
Before her business was shut down, Brown said her team already “ramped up” sanitation efforts, quickly cleaning any surface a client touched.
“It’s hard, not blow drying sometimes,” she said. “With certain haircuts, you really want to do finish work after it’s dry, but we are managing.”
Overall, clients have been “understanding” of the circumstances and the services the hair studio is able to offer, she said.
“We’ve been getting really hit with people from out of state, trying to get in and get their hair done,” she said. “It’s been tough, but we are really trying to stick with our own clients because we feel safer that way.”
Brown said it will be awhile before the hair studio begins accepting new clients because they are focused on the people they already serve.
“We also like to be respectful of other stylists who aren’t able to open right now,” she said.
Also in Seabrook, the public library is now offering curbside pickup, according to Director Susan Schatvet.
Seabrook Library cardholders can call, email or place a hold through the online catalog at https://sealib.org to schedule a time to pick up materials. All orders will be completely contactless and left on a table in a brown bag labeled with the person’s name.
The library is allowing any loaned materials to be returned to the book drop, where they will be quarantined for at least 72 hours.
While Schatvet does not know when the building will reopen to the public again, she did invite patrons to continue using online services such as Libby, Hoopla and Kanopy. People can also park in the library lot for access to free Wi-Fi, she said.
As of Tuesday, the state reported 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Seabrook, 18 of which are considered active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.