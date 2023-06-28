ROWLEY — A New Hampshire man faces more than a dozen charges spanning two police departments after police say he tried breaking into a Rowley home Sunday afternoon and then fled from officers.
Tyler Whitford, 30, of Manchester was eventually caught in Newbury but not before local police say he tried to escape again with a boat.
Rowley police charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle (two counts), breaking and entering, driving a recreational vehicle while under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and failing to stop for police.
Whitford, who was arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court, also faces larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and negligent operation of a boat charges filed by Newbury police.
On Sunday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Rowley police officers responded to a possible breaking and entering at a Stackyard Road home.
Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, later identified as Whitford, who took off on an all-terrain vehicle toward Nelson Island. With officers following him, the ATV stalled in a large puddle forcing Whitford to abandon it and flee on foot, according to Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas.
Rowley police called for assistance from Newbury police, state police, Environmental Police, the Department of Fish and Game, and the Rowley harbormaster. Rowley firefighters also responded. Officers continued to search the Nelson Island area when they received a call from Newbury police about a man matching Whitford's description fleeing from the Newbury harbormaster.
Officers responded to Newbury's Riverfront area and observed the suspect running away.
After ignoring orders to stop, Whitford attempted to board a boat at the Riverfront, but when officers approached, he jumped into the water. Whitford boarded a second boat and was able to get the motor started. He attempted to drive off but the boat was secured to the dock and the motor was lifted, according to Newbury police Chief Patricia Fisher.
After giving multiple orders to Whitford to stop, officers shot him with a Taser. The Taser didn't stop Whitford completely, however, and he then jumped into the water once again before surrendering to police.
Whitford was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released to the custody of the Newbury Police Department, which held him until his arraignment, according to police.
Fisher said she was grateful for the collaborations Newbury has with area police departments and other law enforcement entities.
"This situation that was tense, uncertain and evolved rapidly and I am proud of the professional manner in which all of the officers and harbormasters involved collaborated. The ensured that this situation came to a peaceful resolution with minimal injury," Fisher said.
