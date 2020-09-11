AMESBURY — A New Hampshire man admitted to police that he shot up heroin hours before getting behind the wheel of his car Thursday evening and almost colliding with several cars on the highway, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Ethan T. Culwell, 27, of Lewis Lane, Atkinson, N.H., was arrested around 8 p.m. Thursday and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
The next morning in district court, Culwell posted $250 cash bail following his arraignment on those charges. While awaiting a possible trial, Culwell was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, not to drive, attend three AA or NA meetings per week and to stay out of trouble with the law. He is due back in court on Oct. 14 for a pretrial hearing.
Motorists on Interstate 495 northbound, between Merrimac and Amesbury, called police around 7 p.m. after seeing Culwell weave in and out of all three lanes, almost striking a tractor-trailer in the process.
Eventually, Culwell left the highway at Route 110 in Amesbury but stopped at the end of the exit. One motorist told police Culwell was asleep behind the wheel when he went to check on him. After Culwell woke up, he turned right on Route 110 heading towards Salisbury.
Culwell did not make it far, however, pulling into The Provident Bank on the corner of Route 110 and Main Street. He then stepped out of his SUV and almost "face-planted" onto the pavement, according to a motorist who followed him to the bank, Officer Thomas Nichols wrote in his report.
Nichols arrived at the bank just as the shirtless Culwell was walking to the rear of his SUV.
Culwell told Nichols that he was extremely tired due to pain medication he had taken for a broken jaw and had pulled into the lot to rest. But Culwell was fidgeting, sweating profusely and constantly scratching his chest and face as if he was under the influence of drugs, Nichols wrote in his report.
Culwell agreed but failed a series of field sobriety tests shortly thereafter. By this time, Officer Liam Leary and Sgt. Charles Sciacca had arrived to assist. Culwell was handcuffed and placed in Leary's cruiser. During an inventory search of Culwell's car, Nichols found four hypodermic needles and a bottle of Tramadol with four pills missing, according to Nichols.
While driving back to the station, Leary asked Culwell if he had used heroin that day. Culwell initially denied using drugs but once at the station admitted to using heroin around 10 a.m., Leary wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
