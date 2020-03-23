NH man faces driving, gun charges after I-95 rollover  

NEWBURY - A Hampton, New Hampshire man was charged with weapon and motor vehicle-related charges after a serious car crash Monday morning on Interstate 95 south near the Central Street on-ramp.
Josue Ordonez, 34, was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport with non-life threatening injuries following the single vehicle rollover in the highway’s median.
He faces numerous charges including operating a motor vehicle to endanger, speeding, a marked lanes violation and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to state police.
With courts essentially closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, Ordonez was not arrested but issued a summons by police instead. He will be arraigned at Newburyport District Court on a date to be determined.
Witnesses say Ordonez entered the Central Street on-ramp around 8:20 a.m. at more than twice the speed limit and struck a yield sign at the bottom of the ramp. As a result, he crossed all four lanes of traffic and then slammed into the guardrail. His truck rolled over twice before coming to a stop in the grassy median.
Ordonez was stuck in the truck until a state trooper pulled him out, according to state police.
Lanes on both sides of Interstate 95 were closed but the highway remained open as emergency responders and MassDOT workers were at the scene.
