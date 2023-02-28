SALISBURY — A New Hampshire man was found guilty of assault and battery of a person over 60 by a Newburyport District Court jury and sentenced to six months in jail, according to court records.
Douglas Grant, 57, of Hampton was sentenced on Feb. 16 to 18 months behind bars but saw all but six months suspended for 2½ years while on probation.
During that time, Grant must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, enter and complete an anger management course, stay away and have no contact with his 74-year-old victim, and pay restitution.
The guilty verdict ends a case that began June 2 when police issued a warrant for his arrest. Court documents show Grant was previously convicted of manslaughter in Florida.
About 6 p.m. that day, the victim called police and said he was assaulted by Grant in the Winner’s Circle parking lot off Main Street and followed him on the Gillis Bridge into Newburyport.
Newburyport police Officer John Gavin pulled over Grant’s Lincoln Town Car on Merrimac Street after being alerted of the situation, according to Salisbury police Sgt. Craig Goodrich’s report.
Goodrich drove to Merrimac Street and spoke to the victim, who he said had “obvious injuries to his nose and upper lip.”
The victim told Goodrich that he was pulling out of a parking spot at the Winner’s Circle and heading to the entrance/exit but the Lincoln was in the way.
Grant, who was in the passenger seat, got out of the car and ran toward the victim’s car, screaming along the way. He then kicked the victim’s car, prompting the victim to roll down his window and ask what was going on.
The two began yelling at each other until Grant punched the victim in the face at least three times, according to the sergeant’s report.
Grant then got into the driver’s side of the Town Car and took off. The victim followed Grant, hoping to get his license plate number.
Grant told Goodrich that the victim was driving the wrong way in the lot and admitted he approached the victim’s car. But he told police that the victim punched him first after calling him disparaging names. Grant said he punched the victim in retaliation.
Newburyport police charged Grant with driving under the influence and the car was towed. Grant’s passenger was driven to the Salisbury police station to get a ride home.
Meanwhile, Goodrich went to the Winner’s Circle and was told he could check out parking lot video footage a couple of days later.
On June 4, Goodrich returned to the Winner’s Circle and was shown the video. The victim was driving to the entrance/exit when Grant tried turning into the lot. With the cars blocking each other, Grant began making rude hand gestures before getting out of the passenger side.
“Based on the security footage, Grant is the clear aggressor,” Goodrich wrote in his report. “He recklessly and unnecessarily exits his vehicle to start an argument in the entrance of a busy restaurant/bar, next to a busy main road. All of this is because he perceived the victim to exit the wrong way, blocking his path.”
