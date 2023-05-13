NEWBURYPORT — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to larceny, identity fraud and uttering false check charges in Newburyport District Court.
John J. Rundlett, 60, of Durham saw all but 90 days of his sentence suspended for two years while on probation during his court appearance Monday. He was also given credit for 90 days already served behind bars. During his time on probation, Rundlett must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and stay out of trouble with the law.
Court records show Rundlett walked into Institution for Savings banks in Salisbury and Newburyport on Feb. 2 and cashed fake checks for $3,366 and $2,972. The checks belonged to a Georgetown company that did business with the bank. Rundlett presented the same stolen driver’s license with another man’s name on it when asked for identification.
Rundlett first went to the Newburyport bank about 11:30 a.m. and the Salisbury bank about 12:15 p.m. that day, according to court records.
A teller at the Salisbury branch became suspicious and notified the bank manager. The manager then sent an alert to all remaining branches to be on the lookout. A short time later, Rundlett attempted to cash another check at the Amesbury branch. This time, Rundlett was caught in the act and arrested by Amesbury police.
While in custody, Rudlett gave several fake names to Amesbury police officers. Video footage from the three branches show Rundlett cashing fake checks, according to Salisbury police Officer Jeffrey Greene’s report.
“Rundlett has an extensive criminal history, spanning over multiple states dating back to 1980,” Greene’s report reads, adding that Rundlett used several aliases, birth dates and Social Security numbers over the years.
“He has multiple entries of similar charges in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and the federal system to include larceny, forgery, uttering, counterfeiting, credit card fraud, issuing bad checks and identity fraud,” the report said.
An official from the Georgetown company told police she was not familiar with the name on the checks cashed by Rundlett and that they typically did not issue checks that large. She added that the checks he cashed looked “fuzzy” compared to typical company checks and the ZIP code was incorrect.
“She told me that something similar happened about a year ago and the account had to be closed,” Greene said.
Newburyport police Inspector Christopher McDonald spoke to Amesbury police about the arrest and a subsequent interview with Rundlett. By this time, Amesbury police had confirmed his true identity.
During the interview, Rundlett told Amesbury police Officer Jonathan Morrill that two men in a Florida-registered car drove him to the Amesbury bank to cash the check, according to McDonald’s report.
“Mr. Rundlett did not know the identities of the two males,” McDonald wrote in his report.
