SALISBURY — A New Hampshire man charged with being twice the legal limit for drunken driving when he caused a three-car accident at the intersection of Rabbit Road and Main Street in September was back in Newburyport District Court on Monday to learn that one of the people injured in the crash was still recovering.
Brett Bourassa, 25, of East Kingston was arraigned Sept. 19 on charges of drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop or yield. He was released on personal recognizance.
During his brief appearance in court Monday, Bourassa listened as an Essex County prosecutor told Judge Peter Doyle that one of the crash victims suffered a fractured clavicle, lacerated spleen and a serious concussion. The prosecutor said the victim was still awaiting test results to determine if the concussion could lead to a long-term cognitive disability.
Following the brief update, Doyle scheduled Bourassa's next court appearance for Jan. 5.
When Salisbury police Sgt. Keith Forget arrived at the crash site on Sept. 17 at 9:30 p.m., he saw a black Kia with heavy damage to the passenger side resting against a utility pole, a red Subaru with heavy front-end damage, and a Honda Accord with moderate damage to its front passenger side.
Two people, both teens, were still inside the Kia, one of them was semiconscious and unable to communicate. The other person complained of back pain.
Bourassa, who was in the Subaru, and a woman were sitting on a grassy island near the intersection. Neither was hurt but Forget was told by a witness that Bourassa appeared intoxicated.
The same witness said Bourassa drove through a red light at the busy intersection and struck the Kia in the side, sending it spinning several times before crashing into the pole. As the Kia was spinning, it struck the Honda Accord.
When asked by Forget what happened, Bourassa said he and his friend were driving back from an Amesbury brewery.
“Next thing I knew, collision, airbag deployed, my shin to my chest, ahhh, etc. etc.,” Forget wrote in his report, adding that Bourassa was slurring his words as he spoke.
Forget then asked Bourassa to take a series of field sobriety tests after learning he was not injured. At first, Bourassa declined but changed his mind. He quickly failed the tests, prompting Forget to charge him with drunken driving.
At the police station, Bourassa registered a .183 blood-alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit of .08 for drunken driving, according to Forget’s report.
Other witnesses described the crash similarly, saying when the traffic light turned green at the intersection with Route 286, cars began driving through the center.
The Subaru then raced through the intersection at speeds close to 60 mph and hit the Kia. The car spun three or four times before coming to a stop. The driver of the Kia was crying in agony while his passenger was unconscious, according to Forget’s report.
