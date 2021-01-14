SEABROOK — A pursuit that began Tuesday morning on Route 107 when local police spotted what they believe was a stolen car ended a short time later when the suspect flipped the vehicle onto its roof off Interstate 95.
The suspect, Dennis Pringle, 25, of Rochester, New Hampshire, and two female passengers were transported to New Hampshire hospitals with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
Pringle was charged with receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer, operating without a valid license and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his arraignment in Rockingham Superior Court, according to Seabrook police.
The chase began at 8:44 a.m. when a Seabrook police officer stopped the stolen vehicle on the I-95 on-ramp from Route 107. As the officer exited his cruiser, Pringle stepped on the gas and took off. Pringle fled north on I-95, reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
The Seabrook police officer followed Pringle as he veered into a liquor store parking lot and then quickly left the parking lot and headed back onto I-95.
As Pringle returned to the highway, he struck another car, causing him to lose control and exit the east side of I-95 north, coming to rest on its roof roughly 40 yards off the highway.
Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker said his officer maintained "a safe distance and speed" while pursuing Pringle.
Pringle and one of the women were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. A second passenger was brought to Exeter Hospital. The other motorist was uninjured and the vehicle sustained minor damage, according to Walker.
“We are grateful that this incident concluded without any serious injuries to the suspects or to the general public and that the suspect will have to appear before the court to answer for his actions," Walker said.
The incident comes as Seabrook police, in conjunction with other area law enforcement agencies, has been investigating several incidents of motor vehicle theft and break-ins. These stolen vehicles have been used in crimes of violence in the North Shore area of Massachusetts, according to police.
Assisting local police were New Hampshire State Police, the Hampton Police and Fire departments, the Seabrook Fire Department and New Hampshire Liquor Enforcement.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
