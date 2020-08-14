SALISBURY — A Manchester, New Hampshire mother, charged with drugged driving with a child in her car Wednesday was ordered by a Newburyport District Court judge to not drive while awaiting trial.
Ashley J. Baiungo, 29, of Riverdale Drive began crying when Judge Peter Doyle told her during her arraignment Thursday that she could not drive, telling the judge she is a single mother who needed to drive her child around. Doyle did not yield to her plea, saying she would have to use ride-sharing apps such as Uber to get around.
In addition to driving while under the influence of drugs, Baiungo was charged with child endangerment while operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Baiungo was also ordered to remain drug free with random screens and given a bail warning. A bail warning means if Baiungo commits a new offense while awaiting trial, she could be taken into custody until then. Her next court appearance is Sept. 22 for a pretrial hearing.
Baiungo was behind the wheel of a BMW that had just turned onto Beach Road in Salisbury about 4:35 p.m. when state Trooper Sgt. Peter Morawiak spotted the car. Moments earlier, Salisbury police notified him that a witness saw a man and a woman, apparently intoxicated, stumbling near a car with a child apparently, according to Morawiak’s report.
Morawiak pulled over the BMW near the Knotty Pine Motel after watching it drive in the middle of the road. Baiungo told the trooper her license was in the trunk. When she went outside to get it, she swayed and had to use the car to keep her balance.
Baiungo admitted to Morawiak she had taken several prescription medications that day, slurring her words as she spoke. She then took and failed a series of field sobriety test, prompting Morawiak to place her under arrest.
“At this time due to her admission, erratic operation, erratic behavior and failure of field sobriety tests, I formed the opinion that Ashley was operating under the influence of drugs, Klonopin,” Morawiak said.
The man and child were brought to the state police barracks in Newbury in a second cruiser and the BMW towed. Morawiak’s report does not mention the child’s age or relationship to Baiungo.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
