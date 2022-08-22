NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport High School band held its band camp earlier this month.Thirteen students in grades 9-12 learned band routines, new music, marching band skills, and made new friends, all while preparing for the coming school year.
The focus of the music was the start of a halftime show, consisting of "Light My Fire" by The Doors, "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga, and the NHS Alma Mater. Band director Steve Cohen led the students in a preview performance for family at the culmination of the camp/
"Everyone is motivated for a great school year, with performances by the band and orchestra throughout the year," Cohen said.
