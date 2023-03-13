NEWBURYPORT — Chess players were treated like rock stars Thursday afternoon when the new Newburyport High School Chess Club held its final tournament for all the marbles.
Junior Max Parr was the ultimate victor, besting senior Caelan Twitchell after a dramatic final match that drew dozens of onlookers to the school’s media center.
“I had never played against Caelan before and he is a great player. But I also had a degree of confidence in my own ability,” Parr said.
Chess club adviser Ken Cole, a science and physics teacher at the school, said the chess tournament has been playing out over the past five weeks with all other players eliminated from the competition.
The final pair faced off in the final round Thursday and both players were treated like royalty when they entered the room, according to Cole.
“Caelan and Max were late. So, Caelan walks in first and all of a sudden there was this loud applause. He made his way to his seat and everyone went back to talking to each other. Then about two minutes later, Max walked in to the exact, same kind of applause,” Cole said.
Junior and Chess Club co-President Stephen D’Ambrosio said the good mood was infectious.
“Everyone was really hyped. We were applauding and cheering them on. It was awesome,” he said.
Once the two players were seated, the applause came to a quick halt and the match began.
Parr eventually sacrificed his queen, allowing him to promote a pawn to a queen and ultimately win the game.
Cole said the mood at the media center was not all that dissimilar to some of the scenes in the popular Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.”
“There were between 60 to 70 kids there,” he said. “We also had some school administrators and some people from the community and they were all silent for 40 minutes. You could hear some gasps every once in awhile when someone would make a move.”
Parr won the match to great applause and took home a $50 Amazon gift certificate.
“It was loud, it was boisterous. It was a good game,” Cole said.
Cole said he has been teaching for 40 years and although he’s a big chess fan himself, he never served as an adviser to a chess club until two students, D’Ambrosio and Joe Colella, persistently asked him to do so late last year.
“We had a chess club a few years back but it didn’t stick. I think this is different,” D’Ambrosio said.
D’Ambrosio and Colella are now the co-presidents of the Chess Club, which counts roughly 32 full-time members.
D’Ambrosio said many fellow students have become fans of the game through social media. They were excited to play in person and with their peers at school.
“We have had a big response in the beginning but Thursday boosted it that much more,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.