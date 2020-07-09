NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport High School Class of 1970 has postponed its 50th reunion from this October to Oct. 2-3, 2021.
Information about the reunion continues to be posted on the class website, https://nhs70.jimgrenier.com.
