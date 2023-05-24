NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport High school classes of 1977 and 1978 will be holding a joint class reunion on July 29, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Elks pavilion on Low Street. The reunion will feature a live band, a full barbecue dinner and a cash bar. The cost is $50 per person.
Members of the Class of 1977 contact: Paula Souliotis, 17 Maple St., Salisbury, MA 01952. Email: Pjsoul629@yahoo.com. Phone: 978-518-6685
Members of the Class of 1978 contact: Michael Kelley, 248 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950. Email: Michaelkelley1113@gmail.com. Phone: 617-803-9857
