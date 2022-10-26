NEWBURYPORT — After 36 years of teaching at Newburyport High School, Steven Politis became a part of the school itself Friday with a moving and memorable tribute.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 4 p.m. to celebrate Room 211 being named after the late teacher, who died in December at age 87.
The ceremony was led by Mayor Sean Reardon and Newburyport Education Foundation President Andrea Weetman. Watching with rapt attention were dozens of family members and friends, including Politis’ son Yiannis Politis.
Yiannis Politis was emotional while speaking to the crowd and said he believed his father would have loved the honor.
“I’m very happy and proud to see the memorial, a tribute to his passion,” he said. “I think he would be extremely happy. I think he would be really excited to see that his legacy is part of the infrastructure of Newburyport High School.”
He spoke of how much his father loved teaching, stating that while the Greek Orthodox religion may not believe in reincarnation, his father would always claim that if he did die and come back, it would be as a teacher.
“People have passions. Some people have philosophical passions or lifestyle passions or hobbies. For my father, it was his work,” Yiannis Politis said. “He loved teaching, he loved education, he loved helping prepare the students for life after Newburyport High School. and how do I know that? Because he would come home every day after school and talk about school.”
Reardon said he shared a personal connection with the family, having had Steven Politis’ wife, Jane Politis, as an English teacher. He said he never had any classes with Steven, but shared his humorous first encounter with the man.
“I have a really great connection to the Politis family. I’ll tell you the first time I met Mr. Politis. I never had Mr. Polis for a teacher, but we had a station wagon when I was in high school as a freshman. You couldn’t read the gas gauge, so we would run out of gas all the time on the way to school, so I would get tardies,” Reardon said. “And so back then, you got a couple tardies, you’d get detention, so the first time I met Mr. Politis, I had detention because I had three tardies.”
Reardon said he did not need to have Steven Politis as a teacher to know what kind of person he had been.
“Mr. Politis, he was just such an amazing guy,” Reardon said. “You didn’t have to be his student, he was just a guy that wanted to know about you and wanted to talk to you.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.