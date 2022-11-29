NEWBURYPORT — One of the theater world's favorite hypocrites will appear on stage at Newburyport High School starting Thursday when the school's theater department presents Molière's "Tartuffe" beginning Thursday night.
The five-act comedy will run at the high school Thursday, Friday and Saturday night with the curtain going up at 7 p.m.
Theater teacher Lisa Zaleski is directing the show which was first performed in 1664 and tells the story of a wealthy man named Orgon, who takes in a stranger named Tartuffe who, in turn, brings his family to the brink of destruction.
"Molière got into a bit of hot water with the Catholic Church when he wrote the play, because you have this character in Tartuffe, who comes in and exclaims all about living the pious life and he claims to be super religious, when he is really not. They thought he was being anti-religion. But it's really not about religion. It's about hypocrisy and when you have your public face and then you have the way you behave behind closed doors," Zaleski said.
Everyone knows someone who is putting on multiple faces at one time or another, Zaleski added.
"We see that in our daily life and we see that in our politicians. So it's a very timeless play," she said.
Senior Gus Gustafson plays Orgon.
"He's the head of the household. He's very easily trusting and he takes in Tartuffe, who he thinks is this beggar and tries to help him improve. He's a good guy, which kind of gets him kicked him in the (expletive) later," they said.
Gustafson's fellow senior Ella Lane plays Orgon's wife Elmire, who eventually sees through Tartuffe.
"She is very quick, very funny, very elegant and very smart. She is definitely underestimated, but carries the family on her back," Lane said.
Both Lane and Gustafson have been working with NHS Theater since they were freshmen and both have an interest in continuing their acting careers after graduation.
Lane said playing Elmire has also been teaching her a lesson about being a good person.
"There's a lot of physical comedy and fun, complicated language, but you don't need to fully understand the language to understand what's happening. It's also fun to see people doing wacky things, dressed so dapper and it was definitely a great bonding experience as a cast and crew," she said. "It's a show that's appropriate for all ages and anybody who's going to come out is definitely going to love it."
Tickets will be available at the door and general admission is $12 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students.
