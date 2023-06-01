NEWBURYPORT — A special map in the halls of Newburyport High School is celebrating all the different places the Class of 2023 will attend college, from California to Hawaii to Medford.
NHS seniors will attend graduation exercises Sunday before dispersing to the four corners of the Earth in the fall. and many of those graduating seniors have been letting their teachers and underclassmen know where they’re headed, like Seattle University, the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, by pinning badges on a felt map in the school’s hallway.
Badges for St. John’s University, George Washington University, and UMass-Amherst also adorn the felt map, along with a marker for the University of California Los Angeles.
Principal Andrew Wulf said NHS students will also be studying at Harvard University and Trinity College Dublin next year as well as at schools in New Zealand and Spain.
Lilly Ragusa is headed to Tufts University to play field hockey and study biology.
“I hope to go to med school after undergraduate studies,” she said.
Ragusa said she looked closely at Tufts, Bates College and Bowdoin College for field hockey opportunities and ended up choosing the Medford-based school for its balance of academics and sports.
“Academics will always be my priority but I do love field hockey,” she said. “The community at the school is also really great.”
Ragusa said the large number of choices of classes to choose from at NHS prepared her well for college.
“You can really start to take the classes you want to around sophomore year,” she said. “You can also try out different electives and that type of thing. I really like the honors and AP classes because they were a good challenge. I think those definitely prepared me well for college.”
Viive Godtfredsen will be headed across the country to California where she will be majoring in environmental science with a sustainability minor at Santa Clara University.
“I looked at a bunch of different schools but I fell in love with the California weather when I visited Santa Clara,” she said. “I can’t bear another winter here in New England. California will be a nice change.”
Godtfredsen added Santa Clara University’s relatively small size of roughly 6,000 undergraduate students was another selling point for her.
“It’s a super tight-knit community and it has the major I want,” she said.
Godtfredsen did a semester abroad at The Island School in the Bahamas through NHS and said the experience prepared her well for college.
“I knew that transitioning between schools will be pretty challenging but I took courses that would help me transition a lot better and made me realize what I want to do is to combine environmental science and sustainability,” she said.
The community she discovered at NHS is something that Godtfredsen said she would like to recreate in Santa Clara.
“I was able to meet so many people and join so many different clubs here,” she said.
Jasmine Al Khatib, who recently picked up a Peace Prize Award from the city’s Human Rights Commission, is headed to Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I. That’s just far away and close enough to Newburyport to make her comfortable, she said.
“I really like Newport. I feel like I can still see my people from here but not have to be dependent upon my parents,” she said. “I also like the idea of going to a small school that has classes of about 16 people. That feels really comfortable to me.”
Although Al Khatib has yet to declare a major, she said she is interested in studying liberal arts.
“I’ll probably take some business classes and maybe some music,” she said. “I’m hoping to use this experience to find out what I like.”
Al Khatib said NHS allowed her to branch out in her academics without the constant specter of failure.
“They were definitely a few classes that I struggled with. But I felt like I could always reach out to my teacher and that helped me develop really good communications skills,” she said. “If I showed my teacher I would put in the effort, I could reap the benefits.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
