A Newburyport High School graduate has been named a national youth and young adult ambassador by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for demonstrating leadership in fighting tobacco use in her community.
Annemarie Noe, 18, is an incoming college freshman. She has been involved in tobacco control and prevention for five years with the 84 Movement and the Truth Initiative.
As an ambassador, Noe hopes to build on policy successes in Massachusetts to fight for a tobacco-free future nationwide and continue to educate her peers.
Noe was among 133 youth and young adults from 33 states who participated in the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ Digital Advocacy Symposium, a five-day online training session focused on building advocacy, communications and leadership skills, according to a press release.
The youth and young adult ambassadors will work with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids to advocate for effective policies to reduce youth tobacco use at the federal, state and local levels. These policies include ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes that are addicting a new generation of children, the press release said.
Massachusetts recently became the first state to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.
In Massachusetts, 6.4 percent of high school students smoke traditional cigarettes, while 20.1 percent use e-cigarettes, according to the release.
Tobacco use claims 9,300 lives in Massachusetts each year.
