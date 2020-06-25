NEWBURYPORT — Each year, Newburyport High School recognizes students for their academic achievement.
The following is the list of students and the awards they received.
The following juniors were awarded Book Awards.
The Yale Book Award: Presented to a member of the junior class who has excelled academically and personally with strong evidence of good character and model citizenship; awarded to Adeline Moore.
The Harvard Book Prize: Awarded annually by the Harvard Club of the North Shore to the outstanding student in the junior class, who in the opinion of the faculty, combines excellence in scholarship with achievements in other fields; given this year to Caroline Walsh.
The Dartmouth Book Award: Presented by the North Shore Dartmouth Club to the junior who has shown the greatest degree of “all-around achievement,” including versatility of interests, character and promise of success. The student must also rank in the upper 10 percent of the class and have a cumulative SAT score in the vicinity of 1,200 points or better. Awarded this year to Dreese Buschini Fadil.
The Saint Michael’s College Academic Achievement with a Social Conscience Award: Presented to two top students, one male and one female, who are inductees of the National Honor Society and must demonstrate a sustained and sincere commitment to community service activities through their high school or organizations within the local community. Recipients have exemplified social conscience and leadership within their community service endeavors.
Awarded to Samuel Cooper and Caroline Desimio-Maloney.
The following students were awarded a certificate for being on the honor roll for first semester (freshmen) or two consecutive semesters (sophomores, juniors, seniors). The number denotes the student's grade level.
William Acquaviva, 9; Henry Acton, 9; Anna Affolter, 9; Emily Alford, 9; Gabriella Alves, 9; Elena Ambrose, 10; Cassidy Anderson, 10; Riley Baker, 11; Charlotte Balentine, 9; Olivia Barbera, 9; Lillian Baumfeld, 9; Samuel Bennett, 9; Natalya Berlind, 9; Benjamin Blaser, 9; Elizabeth Boelke, 9; Adam Bovee, 9; Ryan Bradley, 11; Eliza Brennan, 9; Sean Brennan, 9; Ava Broadhurst, 10; Jameson Brooks, 9; Brody Brown, 9; Jacob Buontempo, 11; Sophia Burns, 10; Marta Buxbaum, 9; Parker Byrnes, 9;
Daniel Cabral Silvero, 10; Liam Casco, 9; Evan Cavallaro, 10; Lily Chorebanian, 9; Sydney Clausen. 9; Wesley Cochran, 9; Joseph Colella, 9; Graydon Conly, 9; Rachel Conover, 9; Elijah Contrino, 9; Desmond Conway, 9; Audrey Cooper, 10; Harry Costello, 11; Benedict Cotter, 9; Edward Coutu, 10; Claudia Cummings, 9; Emma Cutter, 12;
Adella Daigle, 9; Olivia D'Ambrosio, 10; Dylan Davis, 9; Mary Rose Delorey, 9; Kaitlyn DeMann, 9; Ian Dent, 9; Jacqueline Doucette, 9; Riley Dougherty, 9; Ethan Downs, 9; Bradford Duchesne, 9;
Henry Eaton, 9; Travis Edmonds, 9; Alanna Egan, 9; Cora Egan, 9; Sami Elias, 10; Hollis Ellrott, 9; Jesse Emerton, 9; Edith Fernlund, 9; Mikalah Flanagan, 9; Fionna Flynn, 9; Emma Foley, 9; Charles Forrest, 9; Anna Fortier, 10; McKenzie Fox, 9;
William Gagnon, 9; Maxwell Gagnon, 9; Sydney Garinger, 10; Parker Gay, 9; Viive Godtfredsen, 9; Caleb Granda, 9; James Grant, 9; Hannah Gross, 9; Eric Guarracina, 12; Isabella Guido, 10; Hanna Gustafson, 9; Olivia Gustafson, 9; Marlowe Hale, 10; Charlotte Hanlon, 10; Olivia Hansen, 9; Sophia Hartford, 9; Avery Hochheiser, 9; Aidan Hoidal-Bui, 9;
Lucy Jones, 9; Alejandro Juste, 9; Joaquin Justiniano, 9; Riya Kaur, 9; Grace Kelleher, 10; Skyler Kelsey, 9; Jonas Kenney, 9; Yelena Kinosian, 9; Wesley Koglin, 9; Tatiana Koglin, 10; Ella Lane, 9; Audrey Langley, 9; Hailey LaRosa, 9; Steven Lawton, 9; Taylor Lever, 11; Abigail Lewan, 9; Kalla Lively, 9; Andrew Long, 9; Madeleine Long, 9; Hannah Loomes, 9; Gabriella Loughran, 9; Aurora Lowell, 9;
Jonah Mack, 9; Xander Marino, 9; Madeline Marshall, 9; Jennifer Masone, 9; Ayele Mazurana, 10; Kellan McDermott, 9; Deirdre McElhinney, 9; Gianna McKeown, 9; Madeline McLeod, 9; Colin McLoy, 9; Sophia Messina, 9; Jane Mettling, 9; Caroline Metzdorf, 9; Ryan Miles, 9; Violet Moore, 9; Landyn Mount, 10; Molly Murphy, 9; Annabel Murray, 9; Matthew Murray, 9;
Elias Nathan, 9; Katherine O'Connor, 10; Aidan O'Flaherty, 9; Stella Okaya, 11; Andrew Orem, 9; Alexander Palmisano, 12; Jacob Pancoast, 9; Ryan Philbin, 9; Anthony Philippino, 10; Hannah Pierce, 12; Oliver Pons, 9; Max Puleo, 9; Lilly Ragusa, 9; Isabella Riccardi, 9; Matigan Richmond, 9; Owen Roberts, 10; Ella Rogers, 9; Caitlyn Rooney, 10; Isabella Rosa, 9; Ryan Rothberg, 9;
Michael Salvatore, 10; Todd Santos, 9; Roth Schmidgall Jr., 9; Sandra Schulson, 9; Ann Shay, 9; Niko Silverio, 9; Joseph Skiba, 9; Brendon Smith, 9; Georgia Smith, 9; Liam Smith, 10; Molly Spence, 9; Hannah Steinberg, 9; Avery Stephenson, 9; Elijah Suchecki, 9; Frankie Sullivan, 9; Maeve Sullivan, 9; Tuala Sullivan, 9; Olivia C. Sullivan, 12;
Owen Tahnk, 9; Sizen Thapa, 11; Avery Thibeault, 10; William Thoreson, 9; Dakota Tucker, 10; Caelan Twichell, 9; MaKenna Ward, 9; Carly Webb, 9; Kajsa Woodger, 9; Sydney Yim, 11; Michael Zielinski, 9.
The following students were awarded a Bronze Key for being on the honor roll for three semesters: Autumn Anderson, 11; Nathan Barry, 10; Ethan Basson, 12; Sarah Bellerose, 12; Sophia Beninatto, 11; Morgan Berube, 10; Sara Bovee, 10; Thomas Carleo Jr., 10; Kati Casey, 12; Patrick Cassino, 10; Nicolas Chamberlain, 10; Tyler Clements, 11; Clarence Clyatt, IV, 10; Chloe Comparone-Barre, 10;
Tyler Cowles, 10; Hannah Cronin, 10; Lucas Daignault, 10; Jackson Darling, 10; Emma Delahanty, 11; Lily Delahanty, 10; Danielle Doumani, 12; Caroline Doyle, 10; Fiona Dunphy, 10; Ryan Edwards, 10; Nolan Ellrott, 10; John Fehlner IV, 10; Madigan Felts, 10; Sam Foley, 10; Brady Ford, 10; Emily Fuller, 10; Emma Gabriel, 10; Katelyn Gallagher, 10; Sydney Gediman, 10; Abigail Gillingham, 11; Gianna Gillis, 10; Calvin Gorski, 10; Dillon Green, 12; Lila Gridley, 10; Margaret Groff, 11; Charles Grossman, 10; Jonathan Groth, 10;
Michael Habib, 11; Shannon Harrington, 11; Samuel Hazo, 10; Mina Hennessy, 10; Greta Hertel, 11; Keenan Jackson, 10; Tomas Jahn, 11; Cole Jones, 10; Peter King, 11; Isabel Kirby, 10; Lauren Kolman, 10; Samuel Langis, 10; Andrew Lasson, 10; Zachary Lever, 11; Emma Low, 10; Melaina Lucci, 11; Trevor Maines, 10; Caroline Marino-Babcock, 11; Jackson Marshall, 11; Li McClure, 11; Ryan McHugh, 10; Parker McLaren, 12; Ross Meinhart, 10; Lily Mello, 12; Grant Mosesian, 10; Meghan Murray, 10;
Cassandra Nercessian, 12; Elizabeth Newman, 11; Sophia Novello, 10; Joseph O'Connell, 10; Brady O'Donnell, 10; Camille Ouellette, 10; Lucy Page, 11; Mickey Palermino, 10; Andrew Pang, 11; Abigail Parr, 10; Avi Patel, 10; Campbell Pearce, 10; Isabella Pessolano, 10; Nicholas Petty, 11; Isabella Philbin, 11; Madison Pitman, 10; Luke Powers, 11; Katherine Quinn, 10; Julia Quintal, 10.
Cameron Richmond, 12; Sadie Riordon, 10; Mia Rodriguez, 10; Madeleine Rubino, 10; Carly Schwab, 11; Zoe Seese, 10; Graham Smith, 10; Jan Steigerwald, 12; Oscar Stroman, 11; Noella Suchecki, 10; Declan Sullivan, 12; Adrian Tran, 12; Julia Tribastone, 12; Lily Troupe, 11; Elizabeth Turgeon, 10; Madison Valente, 10; Caroline Wahl, 10; Samuel Walker, 10; Molly Webster, 10; Aquinnah Wehrwein, 10; Mia Yim, 10.
The following students were awarded a Silver Key for being on the honor roll for five semesters:
Ava Ambrose, 11; Nathan Armano, 12; Edie Banovic, 11; Calvin Barraclough, 12; Mia Bonacorsi, 11; Shannon Brennan, 11; Anna Brittan, 11; Madison Brown, 12; Charles Cahalane, 11; Samantha Cavanaugh, 12; Thomas Childs, 11; Page Cole, 12; Samuel Cooper, 11; Isabella Costello, 12; Marcelly daSilva, 12; Caroline Desimio-Maloney, 11; Lillian Dissette, 12; John Donovan, 11; Alina Dorogy, 11; Elle Doucette, 11; Sadie Doyle, 11; James Dyment, 11;
Dreese Fadil, 11; Isabel Ferguson, 11; Devon Flanagan, 11; Mitchell Gorski, 11; Spencer Gray, 11; Zachary Guillou, 11; Nathan Hall, 11; Maia Havrda, 11; Peyton Hawley, 12; Ava Hazo, 12; Julianne Heath, 12; Franklin Hillhouse, 11; Hailey Howgate, 11; Stephen Jean, 12; Megan Kaiser, 11; Kelly Kane, 11; Brendan Kealey, 11; Emma Keith, 11; Ian Keller, 11; Caroline Kelly, 11; Megan Kempton, 11; Christian Kjaer, 11;
Sierra Leahy, 11; Alexander Lessard, 11; Sophia Leydon, 11; Anthony Lucci, 11; Trace Lustgarten, 11; Samuel Majahad, 11; Finnegan Malone, 11; Oliver Malone, 11; Anna McCloskey, 11; Norah McElhinney, 11; Owen McNeil, 11; Madison Medeiros, 11; Elinor Meinhart, 11; Leah Metsker, 11; Adeline Moore, 11; Ava Neely, 11; Lindsay Neilson, 11; Ellen Nickodemus, 12; Annemarie Noe, 12; Cole Olson, 12; Erin Osinski, 11;
Molly Page, 11; Liberty Palermino, 11; Jake Palma, 11; Autumn Parseghian, 11; Olivia Passen, 11; Lauren Portalla, 12; Anna Rees, 11; Matthew Reeves, 11; Colin Richmond, 11; Clara Riley, 11; Jacob Robertson, 11; Lucas Rollins, 12; Jessica Rosseau, 12; Katherine Sarra, 11; Lily Sava, 11; Sophia Scali, 12; Logan Schilling, 11; Eleanor Schulson, 11; Amelia Snyder, 11; Lily Spaulding, 11; Tyler Sperry, 11; Tucker St. Lawrence, 11; Cameron Stetson, 11; Kaylie Sullivan, 11;
Anneliese Truesdale, 11; Ashley Ventura, 11; Caroline Walsh, 11; Olivia Webb, 11; Nicholas White, 11; Luke Young, 12.
The following students were awarded a Gold Key for being on the honor roll for seven semesters. All of these award winners are seniors:
Hanna Ashe, Lena Ashe, Stefan Berlind, Trevor Cody, Alivia Collette, James Couturier, Peter D'Ambrosio, Ann deKanter, Sarah Durkee, Molly Elmore, Abigail Fehlner, Alyese Ferreira, Sidney Ficht, Olivia Frisch, Lucille Gagnon, Harleigh Gastman, Gianna Holt DeStefano, Tyler Hoover, Camden Johnson, Sofia Juste, Alyssa Keith, Noah Keller, Ellie Kerns, Tyler Koglin, Josef LaFranchise, Bridget Lane, Chloe Langley, Camilia Loignon-Gagnon, John Lucey, Abigail Maines, Juliana Martin, Alexander McDougall, Violet Merrill and Carmela Murphy;
Zackary Naughton, Christopher O'Donnell, Lance Olsen, Julia Olson, Angela Patric, Maggie Pons, Sarah Robinson, Alexandra Sadowski, Nicole Shoffner, Alexandra Sirek, Kelsey Soule, Olivia Sousa, Emma Speck-Wayne, Jillian Stallard, Olivia S. Sullivan, Caroline Tiernan, Alexander van Vliet and Madeleine Vincent.
