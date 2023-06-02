NEWBURYPORT — Robotic sailing teams from Cornell University, Virginia Tech, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, the University of Pittsburgh and others are headed to Amesbury’s Camp Bauercrest, when reigning champion Newburyport High School hosts the 15th-annual International Robotic Sailing Regatta next week.
Also known as the Sailbot competition, the regatta is open to students from secondary schools, all the way up to university and college graduate programs.
Each Sailbot team must master a series of easy-to-difficult challenges for their robotic vessels by either remote control or through straight programming and NHS won the 14th-annual regatta back in 2019. The competition is open to colleges and high schools across the country and the globe.
NHS engineering teacher Sarah Leadbeater also teaches a Sailbot robotics class and said her winning team was lavished with praise for beating out such prestigious schools as Cornell and Virginia Tech in 2019, but the local high school also had to host the next competition, which was due in the spring of 2020.
But the COVID-19 pandemic bumped the 2020 Sailbot competition to the sidelines until next week when this year’s regatta takes place from Monday to Friday at Camp Bauercrest on Lake Attitash in Amesbury, thanks to a $12,000 grant from the Newburyport Educational Foundation.
“We beat a bunch of colleges to win this thing and that’s very cool,” Leadbeater said. “But the prize you win is that you get to host, which is actually pretty cool.”
Each team designed and built an autonomous, 6-foot-long robotic sailboat it will have to program to sail around various obstacles on Lake Attitash.
“There will be seven, 6-foot boats on Lake Attitash competing in a variety of challenges,” Leadbeater said. “There is an event that is radio controlled. But for most of them, they have to control themselves. Teams give the boats GPS wavelengths and program them, so they know what to do.”
Leadbeater added the seven teams will also need to figure out wind speeds and direction, then adjust on the fly to compensate.
“They need to get the boat to sail to various points around the course,” Leadbeater said. “It’s actually very difficult to do and not driving forward for two minutes.”
Whichever Sailbot team wins this year’s competition will take possession of a traveling trophy, as well as host next year’s event.
NHS Sailbot team member Will Tymowski said he felt confident in his team’s boat-building abilities but less sure about the autonomous robotic sailing element.
“That’s all pretty mystical in my head,” he said. “But this thing is not going to sink. This is a really sound boat that’s going to move.”
Tymowski’s teammate, Parker Harding worked on the boat’s sails and said she was a fan of the design and build portion of the competition.
“It’s been a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to seeing it in action,” she said.
NHS has been fielding a Sailbot team since 2013 and received an additional $4,000 from the NEF to build this year’s boat.
NEF executive director Carrie O’Donnell said that her nonprofit organization was very proud of the high school’s Sailbot team for their ability to compete and win at such a high level.
“We are thrilled to be sponsoring not only Sailbot, but the competition as well and will be cheering them on to bring the trophy back to Newburyport,” she said.
The NHS Sailbot team are very appreciative of all the help they’ve received from NEF, according to Leadbeater who added she and her students are hoping to be competitive this year.
“This is essentially a brand new team. Nobody on it has ever been to this competition before,” she said. “So we’re hoping not to come in last. But we do intend to compete.”
