NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport High School students Sophie Scali and Sam Cooper, president and secretary, respectively, of the Interact Club, will appear on WJOP’s “Morning Show” on Friday.
The students will be joined by high school faculty adviser Jill Moran.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Scali, Cooper and Moran about the purpose and projects of this Rotary-affiliated service club, which has more than 20,000 chapters around the world.
Scali and Cooper will talk about some of the club’s recent service projects, ranging from an anti-vaping lesson plan they delivered to fifth-graders at Molin Elementary School to a mini golf course set up in the high school gym that raised more than $8,000 for cancer research.
Interact enables students to develop leadership skills, find meaning and build community, and discover skills and strengths that help them to clarify goals for the future.
For her “Books from Off the Beaten Path” segment, Melinda Everett will discuss Maggie Nelson’s “The Art of Cruelty: A Reckoning.”
A collection of cultural studies and criticism, Nelson’s book was chosen as a New York Times Editors’ Choice and a Notable Book for 2011.
Writing about representations of cruelty and violence in various arts, Nelson — while not for everyone — “is a towering critical figure in the tradition of Susan Sontag,” Everett said.
“The Morning Show” airs Fridays from 8 to 9 a.m. on WJOP (FM 96.3).
Each Friday’s “Morning Show” will be broadcast again on WJOP the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m. Podcasts of each show are available after broadcast on the Sound Cloud at www.NCMHub.org by clicking on the cloud icon.
