NEWBURYPORT — Although an official decision on graduation has yet to be made, Newburyport High School Principal Andrew Wulf said he is determined to preserve as many senior traditions as possible over the next month.
At a School Committee meeting via Zoom Monday night, Wulf emphasized the importance of upholding these traditions, saying they "continue to bring prior students back to Newburyport and keeps them connected."
Wulf also acknowledged that these events will be much different than years past, but said it's important for seniors to have some way to close out the year.
The school will hold off on making any official decisions about graduation until the state provides further guidance, Wulf said. Gov. Charlie Baker's stay at home advisory remains in effect until at least May 18, but there is a chance it may be extended again.
School officials, through conversations with the senior class, have prepared multiple plans for graduation including a traditional one with very strict social distancing guidelines, a drive-up option, and also an option for staggered ceremonies.
In considering their options, students and school officials were set on not postponing graduation for a later date, Wulf said, adding that COVID-19 could continue to be a factor months from now. Instead, they wanted to pursue alternatives.
"One thing we have heard loud and clear from the students is that they are looking for at least one thing that does allow them to become connected and be together again at some point in time, albeit even if it's in their cars," Wulf said.
For the sake of families, the school is hoping to maintain the dates already set for events, even if the physical element is removed. Wulf said they have been working with Port Media to make sure these celebrations can be successfully broadcasted on those dates, whether videos are prerecorded or livestreamed.
These events include Scholarship Night on May 27; Vespers Ceremony, Ivy Day and Sing Out during the first week of June; and some form of graduation on June 7.
The students are also in conversations with the city about having a car parade, but mostly as a way to say goodbye to faculty and staff. School officials are still discussing this though because they do not want people crowding along the streets.
Also at the meeting, the School Committee voted to send its "one-twelfth," or its three-month fiscal 2021 budget to the City Council for review on May 11.
The vote approved the three-month budget "contingent upon the availability of information from the state to prepare a full-year budget." The idea for a partial budget follows advice from state officials, who admitted uncertainty about the next year and how COVID-19 will continue to affect communities.
The partial budget, at $6.1 million, covers expenses for July, August and September, which include annual fees for maintenance, software and athletics. The budget also retained plans to implement late start times, that is presuming that schools open up again in September.
