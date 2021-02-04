NEWBURYPORT — Despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small team at Newburyport High School won this year’s Real World Design Challenge at the state level and now has the opportunity to compete at the national/international level this spring.
The Real World Design Challenge is an annual competition that asks high school students to use engineering software to create a solution to a problem.
In the 13 years that the Real World Design Challenge has been offered, Newburyport has won the state competition five times, including last year.
This year’s challenge asked each team to design unmanned aircraft systems for package delivery in an urban environment, create a theory of operation, and develop a business plan for the commercial operations of the system based on a detailed set of conditions.
The team features seniors Emma Keith, John Donovan and Zach Wilson, juniors Caroline Doyle and Tyler Cowles, and sophomore Oliver Pons. The project for the competition is part of a flex class taught by technology and engineering instructor Sarah Leadbeater.
One of the biggest differences between this year and prior years was the team’s inability to meet and work together in person due to COVID-19 precautions.
The students usually begin meeting in the fall and develop a close working relationship rather quickly. In doing everything remotely, that working relationship took more time, according to Leadbeater.
Each team had to submit its solution to the challenge by midnight Jan. 8. The Newburyport team submitted its roughly 45-page solution just seven minutes before the deadline, she explained.
“They pulled it together and we spent unbelievable hours, as we always do in that last week before it’s due,” Leadbeater said.
The students brought their own strengths to the table in addressing the challenge.
Keith, a member of last year’s team, brought an appreciation for business and focused on developing that aspect of the project. Often, students join the team with a major interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, so the actual business plan can sometimes be an afterthought.
Pons, who started a model rocketry club at the school and has an interest in electronics, dove right into research for the team. Doyle, who had the most experience with computer-aided design, worked on the drone model.
Despite setbacks, including starting their work on the project a month later than usual, the team was “really strong with kids who really contributed,” Leadbeater said.
“It was so much harder than a normal year,” she said.
The national/international challenge event takes place virtually April 24. Each team will receive a slightly modified version of the same challenge to work on further.
For more information on the competition, visit www.realworlddesignchallenge.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.