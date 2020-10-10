NEWBURYPORT — A Newburyport High School student has been named a Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Senior Nathan Hall is one of about 34,000 Commended Students across the country being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to a press release from the high school.
Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, these students are placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million who took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.
"These students represent a valuable academic resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of education excellence in our nation," a National Merit Scholarship Corp. spokesperson said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.