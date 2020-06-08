NEWBURYPORT — Wearing their cap and gowns and popping out of the sunroof or windows of their vehicles, Newburyport High School seniors received their diplomas during a drive-by car parade on Sunday — the original date for graduation.
The Class of 2020 is hopeful to hold a modified, in-person graduation on July 23 but until that happens, school officials wanted to make sure students had something to mark the end of their high school careers. This also allowed for everyone to receive their diploma, in case the ceremony cannot take place or a family cannot attend.
Throngs of family and friends lined the streets with supportive signs and colorful balloons, as they cheered for members of the Class of 2020 who had their senior year cut short due to COVID-19. Police cars and fire trucks led the parade with flashing lights and honking, keeping the energy alive. Each student was able to drive up to the front of the high school and receive their diploma from Mayor Donna Holaday, as is traditional.
On Monday and Tuesday, families had the opportunity to schedule photos with Sullivan Studios in front of the building, which Principal Andrew Wulf recognized as a popular spot for graduation memories.
More details about the tentatively planned in-person ceremony in July are to be announced.
