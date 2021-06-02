NEWBURYPORT — Despite a year filled with uncertainties and complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors are keeping mostly with tradition as they close out their Newburyport High School careers with a week of festivities.
On Tuesday, they kicked off the week, donning their caps and gowns for the Vespers Ceremony, at which students reflect on their time at the school through a series of speeches.
The only event not happening in the usual way is the prom, but class officers, with the help of their advisers, did their best to plan a modified event as a replacement.
From 6 to 7 p.m. today, there will be a senior promenade for students to dress in semiformal or formal attire and walk down the front pathway toward the high school as their names are called and photos are taken. Students are able to walk with dates, as they would be able to for a traditional prom.
Following this, from 7 to 11 p.m., the students will enjoy Senior Night at World War II Memorial Stadium. The event will feature music, miniature golf, dunk tanks, lawn games, food trucks and an outdoor movie showing on the field.
Although there will not be a traditional prom, Principal Andrew Wulf said the school is doing its best to make it "as prom-y as we can." There will be canopy tents with lights and a DJ.
On Thursday, students will participate in the Senior Sing Out in the high school auditorium, a celebration of graduating seniors featuring a slideshow of their time at the school.
This event will be followed by the senior banquet on the field behind Rupert A. Nock Middle School. Seniors will receive their yearbooks, accept awards, and enjoy desserts and music.
On Friday, members of the senior class will plant ivy in honor of Ivy Day, a tradition that symbolizes that this class has established its roots and will always remain part of the Newburyport community.
Then, students will board a few buses and head over to Wamesit Lanes in Tewksbury for an evening of bowling, arcade games and virtual sports.
On Saturday, students and families will line up in decorated cars, beginning in the parking lot of Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, for the senior car parade. This event was new last year and created as a way to bring the community together in a safe, but celebratory way.
As part of the parade, Mayor Donna Holaday and Superintendent Sean Gallagher will present students with certificates at the top of the high school driveway.
Finally, students, families, friends, faculty and staff will gather for graduation Sunday at 11 a.m.
Thanks to recent guidance from the state, Wulf said the school is moving forward with a traditional graduation with few modifications.
The high school officially returned to full in-person learning in late April, which Wulf said has been beneficial for the students.
"I think it's gotten the students used to being back in the building, back into kind of a better routine of school," he said. "It's been very healthy."
