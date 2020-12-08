NHS sophomore honors Vietnamese heritage in photo contest

NEWBURYPORT — A Newburyport High School student was recently named one of the winners of a student photography contest hosted by the Global Oneness Project, in which he honored his Vietnamese ancestors.
The contest, "The Artifacts in Our Lives," which took place this fall, asked students, ages 13 and up in the U.S. and 16 and up globally, to submit one photograph of an artifact which captures a moment in time, connects the people in their life and/or reflects a cultural, historical or social change.
With the photo, each contestant was also asked to submit a photographer's statement explaining the reasoning behind the photograph, the significance and history of the artifact pictured and/or what memories or beliefs are connected to it.
Sophomore Aidan Hoidal-Bui said he chose to photograph his family's altar table because "paying respect to your ancestors and remembering them is kind of woven into Vietnamese culture."
His one-year-old mother, her two older brothers and Aidan's grandparents fled Vietnam for the U.S. in April 1975, shortly before the Vietnam War ended and on one of the last planes to the U.S. before the airport was bombed by the North, he said. In fleeing, they could not bring a lot with them, so they grabbed a few photographs, but not any family heirlooms.
"My grandparents’ prime goal was survival and they brought only the necessities: their children who were alive and photographs of their elders who had passed," Aidan wrote in his personal statement for the contest.
The focal point of the photograph is smoldering incense, which Hoidal-Bui said is "what you use to pray and give respect to your ancestors."
"I chose to focus on the incense because no matter where I am, when I inhale that strong scent, I think of my great grandparents on that altar and I am reminded of a country that has deeply shaped who I am today," he wrote in his statement.
Also on the altar, there are four photographs of his great-great-grandparents, as well as bowls of fruit and rice, which are offerings of respect and remembrance to his ancestors.
Hoidal-Bui entered the contest as a project through the high school's Photography 2 class. He was one of 15 winners out of hundreds of participants across the U.S. and around the world. He was the only winner from New England.
As a winner, Hoidal-Bui will receive a $200 cash prize and have his photograph published on the Global Oneness Project website, as well as social media channels.
"The basis of Photo 2 is to delve deeper into the skills that students learned in Photo 1, and then they start to develop their own visual voice through a better understanding of composition and purpose and meaning in photographs," visual arts teacher Aileen Maconi said.
She said she likes to offer projects like this, which allow students to extend themselves outside of the classroom, whether it comes with a prize or not.
"It's more real world," she said. "If there's a chance for them to get some type of feedback, exhibition or something like that, that's always good."
This is the first time Maconi has used lesson plans from the Global Oneness Project, but she plans to use it every year moving forward.
"I would say that all the students in the class really did an excellent job of thinking deeply about their assignments," she said. "It was an extended project, so they had time to really think through what artifacts to use, whether it was a personal artifact or a family one."
Speaking about having Hoidal-Bui as a student, she said, "He's very thoughtful and methodical in the way that he works, and cares deeply about his images. A lot of times, I would say Aidan's work goes beyond an assignment and becomes more personal and well-constructed."
For more information on the contest, go to www.globalonenessproject.org/student-projects/student-photography-contest-artifacts-our-lives.
