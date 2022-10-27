NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport High School varsity football team is traditionally known for its crimson and gold colors. But one school club is hoping to turn those shades purple and green Friday night.
Junior Sasha Leydon is co-president of the school’s student-led Bring Change 2 Mind club, which is encouraging students, parents and community members to wear purple when the 5-3 football squad hosts Ipswich High School (1-6) on Friday night.
Bring Change 2 Mind is a nationwide organization created to help reduce mental health stigmas in schools, as well as provide students with support and resources.
Leydon has been involved with the Newburyport BC2M club since she was a freshman and said having such a group at a high school improves the school’s willingness to provide resources, as well as talk about mental health.
“Mental health is really important and there should be more resources dedicated to it in schools in general,” she said.
The country is in the midst of a mental health crisis, according to Leydon, who said a BC2M club can improve a school’s willingness to provide resources and talk about issues such as stress, anxiety and depression, which did not improve during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns of recent years.
“We have had a lot more conversation and openness in the school, which has seen an overall improvement,” she said.
BC2M club adviser Jaime Calisi works as a school adjustment counselor at Newburyport High. She said the group offers students a chance to feel comfortable talking about themselves and mental health issues inside and outside of school.
“This is a place where students who are experiencing anxiety or have family members who are can go and find people they can relate to. This is helping them be better prepared for the future,” she said.
Calisi praised Leydon for her hard work and leadership with the club.
“She’s really passionate about this club and she brings so much to the table,” Calisi said.
The BC2M club sports between 50 and 60 members, and will have a table set up by the concession stand during the football game, where it will offer bracelets and mental health awareness ribbons for cash or check donations.
“We will have some interactive activities for people to do and we will also have some bracelets and mental health ribbons at the table,” Leydon said.
Leydon said the money raised will go toward funding student activities such as class mindfulness days, rock painting, anti-bullying campaigns, and a social media for good week.
“All the money donated will go directly to the club,” Leydon said.
Leydon also said her club hopes to branch out into more community-focused events and activities in the future.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
