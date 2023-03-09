NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport High School students with proverbial light bulbs over their heads have spent the past two months making an illuminated reality out of thin air by building induction flashlights of their own design out of almost nothing at all.
Science and physics teacher Ken Cole has partnered with engineering teacher Sarah Leadbeater to teach an engineering in the 21st century class for juniors and seniors.
An induction flashlight is powered by a magnet that moves through a coil which generates electricity through friction. The students’ projects also made use of a diode bridge that will feed the electricity to the proper output.
“The magnet is the battery,” Leadbeater said.
The students came up with their own designs to house the circuitry and magnets needed to create a shake light and then had them built using a 3D printer.
“They had to learn how to use a CAD and how to make shapes,” Leadbeater said. “They had to learn how to make them the correct size by dimensioning them. Then, we had to talk about how you can design for 3D printing and make a part.”
Students came up with many, unique flashlight designs, such as a dinosaur, a penguin and even a caterpillar.
Senior Deirdre McElhinney made a giant flashlight for her exterior casing and said it gave her plenty of space to fit all of the circuitry.
“Everything is measured and it has to fit,” Cole said.
McElhinney admitted she could have spent more time designing her big, blue flashlight but she was happy with the results, nonetheless.
“It’s cool to see it work,” she said.
Each 3D print takes roughly 16 hours to complete, and if the part doesn’t work, it has to be redesigned.
Cole said the circuitry took the longest for the students to master.
“They had to learn about eight different kinds of circuits. Then, they had to physically show us that they could build those,” he said.
Senior Brendan Robinson built a prototype pink box to house his induction flashlight, which he said may include an etching of Cole’s face when complete.
“I want to honor him and show his inner and outer beauty,” Robinson said of Cole.
Students can earn three college credits through the class thanks to a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University.
Cole said he and Leadbeater always enjoy making induction flashlights with their students.
“The best part is having them put it together,” he said. “They complain about it and say that it doesn’t work and then you tell them to fix it and figure it out. Then, they do that and that’s the whole point.”
