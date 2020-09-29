NEWBURYPORT — A group of Newburyport High School students is asking the School Committee to reconsider its decision to shift the high school into a hybrid learning model next week.
The high school is in its second week of remote learning and planning to enter its hybrid plan on Monday. This two-week buffer for remote learning was the result of negotiations between the School Committee and the Newburyport Teachers Association, following the Aug. 17 vote by the committee for the entire district to start the year in a hybrid model.
In an letter addressed to the committee and published by senior Norah Morrissey on Change.org this weekend, she and other students expressed concerns about moving to a hybrid learning model too quickly.
Under the hybrid model, high school students will attend in-person classes for two days, every other week, while learning remotely on the other days.
Though remote learning was particularly difficult for students in the spring, especially in terms of mental health, these students believe that the teachers and administrators at the high school have put together a better remote plan for this year, as explained in the letter.
Additionally, students worried that many of their peers who want to return to school right away "are largely motivated by the social aspect they missed out on in the spring."
The letter, which was drafted and signed by 53 students, alumni and community members including Morrissey, stated that even if the school enforces social distancing and other protocol, those rules "will undoubtedly be violated" during the 10-minute passing period between classes, bathroom breaks, outside activities, etc.
The students also expressed concerns about the health and safety of teachers, as the high school has already had two positive COVID-19 cases and two additional staff members quarantined as a precaution.
"Already, students have been informed that almost the entire history department at Newburyport High School has taken leaves of absence, which has resulted in the cancellation of classes such as Model United Nations and requires the school to find substitutes for many classes," the letter stated.
"Who knows how many other teachers will decide to take leaves of absence, how many will contract COVID and have to stay home, and how many may never end up returning to Newburyport to teach," it continued. "This is not worth the risk."
Finally, the students put together a list of demands, calling for communication between all involved parties and a focus on health and safety for all.
"Our intention is to let the School Committee know that their reckless decision making that is often based on public appeal is going to affect students, teachers, and the community once we start hybrid classes and all remote learners are going to continue to learn remotely until safety is ensured," Morrissey wrote in an email to The Daily News.
In separate statements, posted on Change.org, four students added their own testimonies about why COVID-19 is especially a threat to either their own health or that of a close family member.
"As much as I would love to do all the activities that come with senior year, I would also love to graduate without being the reason COVID-19 was brought into my household, possibly killing or making my family very ill," senior Jenna McCoy wrote. "My hope is by going remote this semester, we’ll be able to lower numbers and go in next semester."
To view the full petition and demands, as well as those student testimonies, go to www.change.org/p/500-newburyport-community-for-a-safe-back-to-school.
