NHS students finalize aviation design for nationals

NEWBURYPORT — Seven Newburyport High School students and their teacher have been working hard to finalize their aviation design and business plan for the Real World Design Challenge national competition in Washington, D.C., next month.
The team secured a win at the state level in January and now, the students are working to improve their design and accompanying 74-page paper as they go up against 18 other teams at the national level.
The Real World Design Challenge is an annual aviation design competition that asks high school students to utilize engineering software to create a solution to a problem. This year’s challenge asked each team to design a package delivery drone as well as a related business plan for a theoretical city.
Sarah Leadbeater, Newburyport High’s technology and engineering instructor, said the team was tasked with creating a competitor to Amazon, which is testing its own drone delivery system.
The team is made up of seniors Alec McDougall, Jan Steigerwald, Owen Cavallaro, Juliana Martin, Camden Johnson, Max Foltz and junior Emma Keith. The project for the competition is part of a flex class taught by Leadbeater.
Most of the students come from a strong science, technology, engineering and mathematics background, but Keith brings an understanding of business.
Keith said it’s been “challenging” at times because the other members tend to fall into “techspeak,” which is when they use a lot of technical terms that most people might not easily understand. The other students are grateful for her presence though because she brings another perspective, which they will need while working for a business or corporation.
“It keeps us honest with what we are doing techwise because we have to justify everything and make sure it makes sense,” McDougall said. “She’s going to have to work with tech people, and we’re going to have to work with businesspeople.”
For the challenge, the students used software to design what the drone would look like and its components, but they did not actually build it. It’s mostly cognitive — determining costs, profits, navigation, materials, etc.
Each student researched a different aspect of the project. Once the students gathered their information, they put all their research together to write the 74-page paper, which laid out a lot of those technical solutions. They also created a spreadsheet so they could plug in different variables, and the spreadsheet would do those calculations for them.
The students submitted their design online for the state level, and now they will give a presentation before the judges of the national competition April 25.
In preparation, the students have been working with the resources and mentors available to them. Leadbeater invited a friend who works as a roboticist to speak to the students and review some of their solutions.
The students also worked on formulas with Mark Littlefield, head of the school’s mathematics department, and had their paper edited by Wendy Crofts in the English department. They are hoping to check their fuel calculations with local gas station owners as well.
“We’re really trying to make sure we understand what we’re planning and that we’ve accounted for everything,” Leadbeater said. “At nationals, if someone is going to start poking holes in the business plan, then we need to have made those decisions already and actually know what this process is really like.”
One of the challenges with a drone is navigation because it does not use a GPS.
Steigerwald said the drone uses an inertial navigation system, adding that it is difficult to explain in simple terms.
“It measures how fast or how far something moves in one second, and then it just assumes that it’s going to keep doing that,” Steigerwald said.
Essentially, it calculates how far an object moves, Leadbeater said, but issues can arise when the object goes off track.
To address this problem, the team used AprilTags, which look and work similarly to QR codes. It’s an image that can be easily printed and placed on a surface, and an embedded code provides information.
The team placed AprilTags on items such as bus shelters in its theoretical city, and those tags will help a drone find its drop-off location.
Customers who use the drone delivery system will also receive an AprilTag mat to put on their property for the package to land. The average time for a package to be delivered is 10 minutes, the students said.
Other considerations the team has include how the drone would drop the package, the types of motors it uses, the sound it makes, and how drones would communicate with one another.
“I feel like preparing for nationals is almost like bracing for impact,” Johnson said, explaining that he has done a lot of preparation and research on the side. He wants to ensure that he knows the ins and outs of what he has created so he is ready for any questions that may be thrown the team’s way.
“In prepping for nationals — while we do have to adjust to different changes and updates to the challenge — a lot of it is really just getting to know our own systems even better,” he said.
The $9,000 registration fee for the team to go to nationals, which includes housing, meals and transportation for the whole team, has been paid by the Newburyport Education Foundation.
