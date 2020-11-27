NHS students, staff to kick off community read of 'Just Mercy'

NEWBURYPORT — With funding from the Newburyport Literary Festival and the Newburyport Education Foundation, every student and staff member at Newburyport High School will receive a copy of "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson next week in preparation for a communitywide discussion of race and justice.
"Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" is a true story about Stevenson, a young Black lawyer who founded the Equal Justice Initiative and fought to prove the innocence of Walter McMillian, a Black man put on death row for the murder of a white woman, as well as others.
Following a summer of Black Lives Matter demonstrations and calls on social media for change, Newburyport High librarian Lynne Cote and Tom Abrams, head of the English department, said they saw an opportunity to initiate a discussion and engage all 800 students and roughly 100 staff members in a community read.
Cote and Abrams have been working with Essential Partners and the Anti-Defamation League, respectively, to work with students and staff members over the past year or so to improve community dialogue, especially when it comes to tough topics such as race and discrimination.
The school district also recently started working with inclusion consultant Michael Eatman to create a foundation for cultural competency.
Copies of the books, purchased locally through Jabberwocky Bookshop, were fully funded with $3,000 from the Newburyport Literary Festival and $7,000 from the Newburyport Education Foundation. Jabberwocky also has some copies in stock for others who wish to take part in the community read.
Once all students and staff members receive their books next week, the school will begin hosting a discussion during 80-minute Clipper Block periods every other week for about three months.
During that time, teachers will invite students to discuss four chapters of the book at a time based on the questions, "What did I struggle with? What surprised me, and why? Or what was hard to read about?" Cote said.
Students can read the book during the 10 to 15 minutes they are given before each English class for a free read, but it is not required.
There will be options for receiving extra credit such as writing a review of the book to send to the Equal Justice Initiative, completing a research project based on statistics in the book or media portrayal of McMillian's story, attending an event related to the community read, or something similar.
"We don't want to just burden them with another book," Abrams said. "We're hoping we're providing enough time in which they can get the reading done."
Alongside students and staff members, Mayor Donna Holaday will read the book with members of the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance.
Other members of the community have also expressed interest in events relating to the book, so organizers plan to extend the discussion beyond the high school, most likely in the spring.
Newburyport Public Library recently purchased 20 copies of the book for the public to check out. There are also 45 copies of the film on DVD, as well as e-book and audiobook copies available through the library.
There are also more than 60 copies of the book in the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium that can be requested and picked up at the public library.
At the high school, two versions will be available, including the young adult version, which ninth-graders will be given. The school also plans to show videos during Clipper Block such as the "60 Minutes" interview with McMillian. Students will have access to the film, e-books and audiobooks.
During the week of Dec. 7, every class a student attends will have a brief discussion on how racism affects that particular subject, whether it's art or literature, math or science.
"Even if a child doesn't read it, they can be a part of the discussion because they've had access to the material," Cote said.
Abrams said his biggest hope is for parents to become part of the conversation. Whether they read the book or watch the film, he encourages families to have those discussions around the kitchen table.
Students can pick up copies of their books in the high school library on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information on the Equal Justice Initiative can be found at https://eji.org.
