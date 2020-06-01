NHS tentatively plans for modified graduation in July

NEWBURYPORT — Officials are moving forward with tentative plans for an in-person graduation at the Newburyport High School football stadium on July 23 at 6 p.m., if reopening plans for the state remain on track.
Principal Andrew Wulf presented these plans at a School Committee meeting Monday night after receiving conditional approval from the city's Board of Health.
"We can do this plan as long as the data from the state continues to support reopening of the state," he said. "So it is possible that, if the data becomes worse into July — which I'm very hopeful that won't be the case — the state could just say, 'We're not allowing for these larger-scale gatherings.'" If that does happen, the school will move to hold a virtual ceremony, he added.
If all goes according to plan though, each graduate will be allowed to have up to two immediate family members with them. All attendees must preregister for the event so if someone does get sick, it will be easier to notify everyone who participated in the event, Wulf said. Everyone will also be required to wear masks.
Wulf said he is focused on keeping graduation as traditional as possible, just without a processional and within the guidelines of social distancing. All arrivals and departures will be staggered. Families will be given detailed instructions of where to park so they enter the stadium from a designated entrance at their allotted time, thus preventing bottlenecks. Staff will assist with these entrances and dismissals.
An estimated 44 family units will enter each of the five gates, the principal said. The ceremony will be about an hour long, as it usually is, but with extra time for arrival and dismissal.
Wulf recognized that some families might have scheduling conflicts or otherwise not feel comfortable with attending a large-scale graduation in July, which is why diplomas will be handed out this Sunday during the car parade and sing out, beginning at 11 a.m.
He also knows that the front of the high school is a popular location for graduation photos. There will be sign-ups to have photos taken by Sullivan Studios on June 8-9, and each family will be given one free photo.
Cap and gown pickup and a virtual Vespers Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, followed by a virtual Ivy Day Ceremony on Thursday. Both virtual events will be at 7 p.m. and can be viewed at https://ncmhub.org/share/channel-9.
"Everybody here has just been so patient and I think that just says a lot about the community in terms of understanding the situation that the country — the world is in and that things aren't going to be the same," Wulf said.
He added that these plans have been "a community effort," saying that students have been involved from the beginning and thanking people like Carrie O'Donnell, executive director of the Newburyport Education Foundation, for helping to communicate the ever-changing details with families.
Also during the meeting, Superintendent Sean Gallagher honored graduating student-athlete Lucy Gagnon with the Massachusetts Association of Schools Superintendent's Award. Additionally, he introduced the new grades 1-3 Francis T. Bresnahan Principal Timothy Miller and new Director of Student Services Nancy Koch, who both officially start July 1.
To watch the full meeting, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHyZ1hf8pj4.
