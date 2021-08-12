NEWBURYPORT – City Councilor Joe Devlin announced Wednesday he did not return nomination papers for another term — essentially killing all drama as to who will be sworn in on the next City Council in January. His announcement came a day after nomination papers were due at City Hall.
Unless write-in candidates appear or a candidate drops out of a race, the five at-large candidates on the ballot will be incumbents Bruce Vogel and Afroz Khan, former Councilor Ed Cameron, and first-time candidates Connie Preston and Mark Wright.
Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue would be Ward 2’s newest councilor with current Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman stepping down at the end of his term.
Five ward councilors are seeking reelection, all without challengers. They are: Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane.
Devlin, 51, said he made his decision based on two factors – wanting to spend more time with his family and giving newcomers Wright and Preston a chance to represent the city. Devlin took out nomination papers July 16.
“It’s good to get different people and different approaches and ideas,” Devlin said in a phone interview. “In the end, it wasn’t the right decision for me and my family” to seek another term.
Wright said he appreciated Devlin’s difficult decision and praised him for his service to the city over the last six years.
“I’m excited that I’ll be given an opportunity to serve,” he said.
Wright added that he will follow through with his election plans, which include knocking on doors, walking the city, and getting a sense of the biggest issues facing residents.
“That’s essentially what my role is,” Wright said. “I hope people still vote on Election Day.”
Preston did not return a phone call seeking comment by press time.
Voters will choose among three candidates for mayor and seven School Committee candidates in the preliminary election Sept. 21.
Candidates for mayor are School Committee member Sean Reardon, Plum Island resident Warren Russo and City Councilor Charlie Tontar. The three seek to fill the seat vacated by Mayor Donna Holaday, who is not seeking reelection. After the preliminary election, two candidates will remain in the race.
Laura Viola Maccarone and Steven Cole join former Ward 6 council candidate Sarah Hall, incumbent Brian Callahan, and newcomers Richard Salus, Juliet Walker and Daniel Blair in running for spots on the School Committee. The preliminary election will winnow that field to six candidates who would appear on the ballot Nov. 2.
The last day to register to vote in the preliminary election is Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. The last day to register to vote in the final election is Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., according to the city clerk’s office.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.