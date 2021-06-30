NEWBURYPORT — There will be no delay for recycling and trash pickup due to the Fourth of July, since it falls on a Sunday.
The Municipal Yard Waste Facility on Colby Farm Lane will be open Saturday for normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Anyone in need of a sticker can purchase one at www.cityofnewburyport.com/payments and have it mailed to them.
The monthly drop-off at the Colby Farm Lane Recycling Center will not be on the first Saturday of the month. Instead, it will be Saturday, July 10, 8 a.m. to noon, for the monthly recycling of motor oil, tires, electronics, large and small appliances, fluorescent and LED bulbs, bicycles, white nonfood Styrofoam, anti-freeze, cardboard and rechargeable batteries.
Materials should never be left at the center when it is closed.
The next household hazardous waste day will be Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m. to noon, at the Department of Public Services, 16A Perry Way, for disposal of oil-based paint and household chemicals.
The fiscal 2021-22 Health Department brochure, which includes the yearly trash and recycling calendar, was recently mailed to all Newburyport residents. It is also available to pick up at City Hall, the recycling center or the yard waste facility, or to view online at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/uploads/2021-2022_nbpt_newsletter_final.pdf.
Over 100 Newburyport households took part in the city's promotion for a free starter kit for curbside food waste pickup. The city had a few dozen more to give away to those thinking about signing up for curbside compositing.
The kit includes a composting bin and liners. There are two local companies offering weekly food waste pickup, Black Earth Compost and MONA Environmental. For more on their services, visit https://blackearthcompost.com and https://www.monaenvironmental.com.
For any additional information, call the Health Department at 978-465-4410 or Mello Disposal at 978-352-8581.
