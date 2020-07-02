NEWBURYPORT – There will be no delay for recycling and trash pickup due to the Independence Day holiday, because it falls on a Saturday.
The Municipal Yard Waste Facility on Colby Farm Lane will be open on Saturday, July 4, with normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Residents needing a sticker can order one at www.Newburyport.com. Start at the home page, click on Online Services, and look for Online Payment Center. The stickers will be mailed to residents.
The monthly drop-off at the Colby Farm Lane Recycling Center will be on Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to noon for the monthly recycling of motor oil, tires, electronics, appliances (large and small), fluorescent and LED bulbs, bicycles, white non-food Styrofoam, anti-freeze, cardboard, tires, and rechargeable batteries. Residents are urged not to drop off any material at the recycling center when it is closed.
The next household hazardous waste day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 for disposal of oil-based paint and household chemicals. That will be located at the Department of Public Services at 16A Perry Way, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The FY 2020-2021 Health Department brochure, which includes the yearly trash and recycling calendar, was recently mailed to all Newburyport residents. If you did not receive one, it is available online at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
Anyone needing more information can call the Health Department at 978-465-4410 or Mello Disposal at 978-352-8581.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.