NEWBURYPORT — The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is ramping up for three weekends of cocktails, shopping and Santa Claus, beginning with the first Invitation Night this weekend.
Invitation Nights will take place from 6 to 9 on the first three Fridays of December (Dec. 2, 9 and 16) and give visitors a chance to sip and shop at a number of downtown businesses, such as Partridge in a Bear Tree gift shop.
Chamber President Nate Allard called Invitation Nights an “amazing” experience that gives downtown businesses a chance to make their best impressions while also offering visitors gifts, snacks and even some cocktails.
“This is the season to shop local, to celebrate our businesses, and to have fun with the owners of a lot of our businesses,” he said. “We’re ready for the holiday season and are so excited to celebrate with everyone in Newburyport.”
Allard said downtown businesses see a significant increase in sales on Invitation Nights.
“Historically, it’s a big night that really kicks off our shopping season,” he said.
Kevin Riley, co-owner of Partridge in a Bear Tree, is an Invitation Night mainstay known for serving his famous Partridge Punch.
“We play holiday music and we have a good time,” he said.
Riley also gets into the holiday spirit by wearing his crazy Christmas onesie.
“It’s become a tradition over the years,” he said. “Christmas is our time. We have been the Christmas store in town for many, many, many years, and people know that we like to have a good time. We like to make things festive and merry, and that’s what we’re all about.”
Riley said his shop sees a “huge” boost in sales due to Invitation Nights.
“We have our regulars that have come been coming down for this for the 21 years that I’ve been here and they always look forward to it,” he said. “Even if people aren’t spending on that night, they’re seeing what you have to offer.
“We have so many people that don’t spend that night, but they come back the next day or the next weekend because they saw something on an Invitation Night,” Riley added. “So it’s really a great way to advertise what we have to offer.”
The first three weekends of December will also see the Chamber offering more family-friendly fare, with Santa’s Workshop coming to Brown Square beginning on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Santa will be in Brown Square to hear children’s wish lists on the first three Saturdays (Dec. 3, 10 and 17) and Sundays (Dec. 4, 11 and 18) of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The Newburyport Horticultural Society does a fabulous job decorating Santa’s Workshop,” Chamber Marketing and Development Director Erin Duggan said. “This is a place where families and kids are able to come see Santa and have some hot cocoa.”
The Chamber is also hosting a new, nonprofit pop-up park near its information booth on the west side of the waterfront boardwalk.
“We’ve been having all sorts of neat activities in that little area,” Allard said. “The Chamber has had our information booth down there for several years now and, if there is a group that doesn’t have a home or a brick-and-mortar presence, especially some of the local nonprofits, they can go there to host a coat drive or a can drive for free.”
The pop-up park will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the first three Fridays of December and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first three Saturdays and Sundays of the month.
The Actors Studio, The Pettengill House and Community Service will be featured at the pop-up park during the first weekend.
Opportunity Works, The Salvation Army and C-10 will be available during the second weekend and Lucy’s Love Bus, The Salvation Army and the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry will be featured during the third weekend.
“We’re kind of triangulating our efforts,” Allard said. “Some people will be down there only on one Saturday, while other groups will be there for an entire weekend.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
