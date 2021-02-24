WEST NEWBURY — Selectmen say that per state orders, there will be no additional COVID vaccine programs at Page Elementary School or other local venues.
The decision to limit distribution was made by Gov. Charlie Baker following criticism of what has been described as a slow rollout of the vaccination effort and disparities in access to vaccines for communities of color.
Baker’s team has informed communities that the vaccine supply for first doses will only be issued to “super sites” that can provide a minimum of 750 vaccinations per day, five days a week. People receiving second doses are still able to get their final vaccine shot at Page.
Town leaders said they are working to change the governor’s mind. While local state legislators Bruce Tarr and Lenny Mirra support the efforts of municipalities to make the vaccine easier to receive locally, selectmen said residents for whom this issue is a concern are encouraged to contact the governor’s office to voice their opinion. (Toll-free: (888) 870-7770, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Town Manager Angus Jennings urges senior citizens who have not already done so to fill out and send in a COVID 19 vaccine eligibility survey created by the Council on Aging. When the council or Board of Health are made aware of spots where vaccines are available, they will use the surveys to notify eligible residents.
West Newbury is one of nine communities that are part of the Lower Merrimack Valley Vaccine Clinic — a regional partnership formed to administer vaccines.
The group, made up of area fire department personnel and public health teams — along with many medical and nonmedical volunteers from the communities, spent months planning, preparing and coordinating efforts to vaccinate first responders and the oldest residents of their towns as part of Phase I and the initial rollout of Phase II.
Clinic organizers are frustrated with the state’s decision to cut supply from a program that was being run successfully and efficiently, with more than 800 people vaccinated without incident. Other members of the regional group are Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley and Salisbury.
Health Agent Paul Sevigny said he sees the need for mass vaccine sites but thinks they should operate along with — not instead of — the local clinics. It is important, especially for the elderly, that they can reach venues in close proximity to home and run by familiar faces.
“The state’s vaccination plans are still somewhat fluid so there is still hope for local clinics to operate," Sevigny said Tuesday. "Things could change next week.”
