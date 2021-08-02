AMESBURY — There will be just two contested races and no preliminary election in September before the general election Nov. 2.
The deadline for candidates to return their nomination papers to the city clerk's office was July 27.
A preliminary election would have been necessary in September if more than two candidates were running for the same seat. But that will not be the case.
Mayor Kassandra Gove will square off against state Rep. Jim Kelcourse in her bid for a second two-year term. Gove and Kelcourse turned in more than the required 50 certified signatures of registered voters to be on the ballot in November. Former Selectman Jim Thieverge returned nomination papers with just four signatures, which means he will not be on the ballot in the race for mayor.
A contested race will also be underway in District 5 where incumbent City Councilor Tim Kisieleski is not running for reelection.
Former District 5 Councilor Joe McMilleon will face Spindletree Road resident Peter Frey in his bid to win another two-year term representing that district in November.
All three incumbent at-large city councilors, Steve Stanganelli, Adrienne Lennon and Scott Mandeville, will run unopposed in November, as will District 2 Councilor Anthony Rinaldi, District 4 Councilor Nicholas Wheeler and District 6 Councilor Michael Hogg.
Incumbent District 1 City Councilor Pam Gilday and District 3 Councilor Matt Einson will not run for reelection this fall.
Main Street resident Jonathan Hickok and former City Councilor Roger Deschenes will be listed on the November ballot running for District 1 and District 3 council seats, respectively.
Three four-year seats are available on the School Committee and a trio of candidates – incumbents Peter Hoyt and Abigail Jurist Levy, as well as Fern Avenue resident Katherine Smith – will be on the November ballot.
The Library Board of Trustees has five four-year seats available and only three incumbent candidates: Bethany Lynne Sullivan, Laurie Cameron and Anne Campbell.
Five four-year terms are available on the Planning Board, and incumbents Pascal Rettig and Keith Ratner have been certified to run for reelection in November.
Cedar Street resident Scott Kelley and Collins Street resident Joel Nice have also been certified to run for Planning Board seats.
Incumbent Housing Authority members Michael Noon and Lindsey Haight have been certified to run for two four-year terms and Whitehall Road resident Sandra Clark has been certified to run for a two-year seat.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.