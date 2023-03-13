AMESBURY — More than a month after the city announced it was looking for proposals to redevelop the former home of Trader Alan’s Truck Stop near Interstate 495, officials have yet to receive even a nibble. But the same officials say they were not expecting any bites until closer to the deadline.
The former truck stop at 21 Pond View Ave. sits on 6.8 acres zoned for an office park. For decades, it was privately owned and the site of a truck stop that included a diner, motel and fueling station/service garage. The property was abandoned in the 1990s and seized by the city through tax foreclosure in 2001. It is listed as surplus municipal property.
There are no known limitations for future use of the property, according to environmental assessments.
In March 2020, a proposal was presented to the City Council to declare the property as surplus and it was approved. The city’s Disposition Committee completed its work last fall.
The process, which lasted nearly 18 months, included multiple opportunities for community members to weigh in on the parcel’s future. and on Feb. 3, city officials published requests for proposals. But so far, the city has not received any proposals and is not expecting any until the deadline approaches.
Disposition Committee Vice Chairperson Adrienne Lennon explained what the committee is looking for in a proposal.
“The request for the proposal is pretty clear that what we are hoping for is a redevelopment for laboratory or engineering uses,” Lennon said. “So this is similar along the lines of previous reports and plans for that particular area. We’re looking to stay inside of the current zoning for the site and just try to redevelop it for commercial or light industrial use.”
Lennon said she is hopeful.
“I know market conditions are really difficult right now because of the instability in the economy for things like this type of development,” she said. “So I hate to see it sit out there waiting, but I’m also hoping that there is some motivation to get the property redeveloped and into some private hands for tax purposes.”
A property briefing and tour of 21 Pond View Ave. was scheduled for Feb. 23 but Director of Community and Economic Development Angela Cleveland said no one showed up.
“In this day and age, it’s possible that people just have enough information,” Cleveland said. “So maybe we just knocked it out of the park and people knew enough about what they needed to do to submit a proposal.”
Cleveland noted that advances in technology and cameras make it less necessary to visit a site. She said that a week and a half ago, they sent out the request for proposals to thousands of companies.
The developer and future owner must present financial capacity for the development as well as a schedule. Completed proposals will be accepted at the Office of Community and Economic Development at 39 South Hunt Road no later than March 27 at noon.
Cleveland said the parcel will go back to the disposition committee in mid-April. The committee would review any proposals received and make a decision on whom to choose.
“The Disposition Committee viewed this parcel as an important keystone in the city,” Cleveland said.
