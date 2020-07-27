NEWBURYPORT – The following eighth-grade students received Class Day Awards at Rupert A. Nock Middle School on June 18 during a prerecorded video presentation:
Jessica Brown Award – Crimson: Benjamin Cook and Haley Mann; Gold: Michael Lusardi and Catherine Melnick.
PTO Most Improved Student Award – Crimson: Vincent Montoya-Wakefield and Carmella Mastrangelo; Gold: Parker Cowles and Delaney Woekel.
American Legion Award – Crimson: William Roelofs and Josephine Palma; Gold: Jack Sherman and Elizabeth Metsker.
Dr. James C. Pramberg Award – Crimson: Matthew Desimio-Maloney and Gianna Minchiello; Gold: Oliver Levans and Rita Cahalane.
Teaching Team Award – Crimson: Connor Spinney and Lauren Brennan; Gold: Michael Dunphy, III and Madeline Heath.
Mayor’s Youth Award – Griffin Laplante.
Grade 8 Final Student Word speeches were given by – Crimson: Zoe Calitri; Gold: Catherine Melnick.
The following students received these awards at the RAN Book Awards on June 17 during a prerecorded video presentation:
Grade 8 Academic Awards
Algebra – Crimson: Olivia McDonald and Matthew Hurley; Gold: Riley McLoy and William Roelofs.
Math – Crimson: Ana Lynch and Jackson DeVivio; Gold: Georgia Cobb and Jeremy Barry.
Language arts – Crimson: Bridgette Mellet and Jack Stetson; Gold: Ava Maglio and Oliver Levans.
Science – Crimson: Bristol Banovic and Connor Spinney; Gold: Katherine Conway and William Pflaum.
Social studies – Crimson: Michelle Seznec and Matthew Desimio-Maloney; Gold: Simone Chabot and Owen Dehner.
Art – Ava Maglio, Sawyer Sperry, Emily Meleedy and Caleb Bradshaw.
Band – Michelle Kilroy, Matthew Desimio-Maloney, Yenna Gruber and Alexander Lisauskas.
Chorus – Emma Cowles, Caden Eiserman, Evelyn Kennedy and Dylan Davis.
German – William Pflaum.
Music tech – Yenna Gruber, Luca Beninatto and Jack Stetson.
Orchestra – Katherine Conway, Aidan Reynolds, Kayla Whitty and Oliver Shakespeare.
Physical education – Ana Lynch and Angus Webster.
Pre engineering – Faith Childs, Aidan Reynolds, Madeline Heath, Beckett Sava.
Spanish – Riley McLoy, Jack Sherman, Sophia Franco and Matthew McDougall.
Theater arts – Haley Mann, Catherine Melnick and Michael Grasso.
Wellness – Keira Dowell, Tristan Joyce, Elizabeth Metsker and Henry Aiello.
Special awards
Fireman’s Citizenship Awards
Grade 6: Erin Casco andJoseph Terrasi.
Grade 7: Sofie LaFranchise and Sebastian Petersen.
Grade 8: Lilly Brunnick and Sasha Leydon.
The following eighth-grade students achieved all A's for seven trimesters (grades 6-8):
Presidential Academic Excellence Award: Bristol Banvic, Daniel Baumfeld, Nicholas Blanchette, Caleb Bradshaw, Kane Brennan, Lauren Brennan, Simone Chabot, Georgia Cobb, Katherine Conway, Emma Cowles, Matthew Desimio-Maloney, Aimon Fadil, Claire Fehlner, Sophia Franco, Matthew Hurley, Tristan Joyce, Katherine Keller, Colin Klapes, Oliver Levans, Sasha Leydon, Audrey Loughran, Ana Lynch, Fiona Marino, Van Martin, Carly McDermott, Olivia McDonald, Matthew McDougall, Riley McLoy, Bridgette Mellet, Elizabeth Metsker, Marla Olsen, Josephine Palma, Maxwell Parr, William Pflaum, Lilly Pons, William Roelofs, Anna Seidel, Jack Sherman, Sawyer Sperry, Jack Stetson, Charlotte Turgeon.
