Nock Middle School selects new Project 351 ambassador

NEWBURYPORT — This year's Project 351 ambassador from Rupert A. Nock Middle School believes leadership is all about providing others with a platform to make their voices heard.
Though eighth-grader Priya Kaur did not know much about Project 351 when she was first nominated, she was immediately drawn in by its mission after doing some research.
"I was very interested after seeing such a friendly community," she said. "It's purpose connected with me — just to give back to the community."
There is no application process for Project 351. Instead, Kaur, 14, was nominated by her teachers to join eighth-graders from each of the 351 communities in the state in a yearlong journey of leadership and service.
"My heart was racing," Kaur said, noting that she was surprised, but happy to find out she was selected.
The Massachusetts-based program, created by former Gov. Deval Patrick in 2011, started as a national day of service, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The one-day event was so successful, the state made Project 351 a yearlong program in 2012.
"For me, a leader means that you listen to other people," Kaur said. "You are part of the community. You don't say, 'Oh, I'm leading. I'm the boss.' Everyone's ideas are heard. Everyone's voices get heard.
"That's what leadership means to me," she added. "I am just that person that is going to create structure for everyone to share their ideas, whatever they are."
Project 351 typically hosts its "Launch Day" for all ambassadors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Launch Day took place virtually March 7.
Since then, ambassadors have been planning their spring service project and creating an action plan. The spring service project typically involves collecting essential items to donate to Cradles to Crayons, a Boston-based nonprofit that provides school supplies and clothing to homeless and low-income children.
As part of the program, the ambassadors have heard from various speakers through the Service Leadership Academy about why service is so important.
Kaur said there was one speaker who inspired her the most with just three simple words, "Lead with love."
"I think that is very powerful for me, just those three words, 'Lead with love,'" Kaur said.
Explaining why Kaur was chosen, Principal Lisa Furlong said, "The philosophy of Project 351 is to ask communities to choose an ambassador who is an emerging leader — somebody who, given a platform, will make a difference in our community."
Since her first day as a sixth-grader at Nock, Kaur has "always really cared deeply about our school being a kind and compassionate place," Furlong said.
"So, it doesn't surprise me that 'Lead with love' would be a quotation that speaks to her because I think she does that every day," the principal added.
"I'm really proud to have her represent our school and our whole Newburyport community," Furlong said, adding that Kaur "always gives 100%" to everything that she does.
Beyond school and Project 351, Kaur also enjoys playing violin, which she has been practicing since fifth grade.
Looking ahead to her future, she wants to be a pediatrician. Kaur, a middle child with a 16-year-old sister and a 6-year-old brother, said she really connects with children and enjoys taking care of them.
For more information on Project 351, visit https://project351.org.
