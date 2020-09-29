NEWBURYPORT — A Rupert A. Nock Middle School sixth-grader has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said in an email to families Tuesday.
The student spent the weekend in quarantine awaiting test results, and the district was notified of the results on Tuesday.
As a result of the district's contact tracing protocol, officials identified five students and 10 staff members as having had close contact with this student, Gallagher said. All 15 of these individuals, who were identified as having spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of the student, will remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.
Additionally, custodians completed a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the buildings before students and staff entered the building on Tuesday, and Gallagher said they would repeat this process in the afternoon and evening.
Wednesdays also happen to be a remote day for all students, and custodians spend that time conducting a deep cleaning each week.
Gallagher said that Cathy Riccio, nurse and supervisor of Health Services, will be available throughout the week for any follow-up questions.
When asked in the past how the district will manage if too many staff members are quarantined at the same time, Gallagher said there is an “all-hands-on-deck mentality" with all faculty and support staff helping out wherever needed.
